10 cricketers who chose an alternate career path after retirement

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
729   //    26 Aug 2019, 16:40 IST

Andrew Flintoff and his boxing ambitions in 2012
Andrew Flintoff and his boxing ambitions in 2012

The average career span of a cricketer's career is around 8 to 10 years. This essentially means that the players will have to begin planning their post-retirement careers beforehand. Luckily enough, retired cricketers have a lot of options through which they can stay connected to the sport even after hanging up their boots. Cricket administration, coaching, commentary are the various career options most of the cricketers resort to after retirement.

Having said that, there are some cricketers who do away with cricket and choose a completely different career path. These players were reasonably successful for their respective teams but they parted ways with cricket after calling it a day. Here are 10 players who chose an alternate career path post-retirement.

#10 Salil Ankola

Salil Ankola with Sachin Tendulkar
Salil Ankola with Sachin Tendulkar

Salil Ankola was one of the most promising fast bowlers when he broke into the Indian ODI side in 1989. Incidentally, Ankola made his debut along with his Mumbai teammate Sachin Tendulkar.

Unfortunately, Ankola's career never took off as he played just a solitary Test and 20 ODIs. Ankola was in and out of the side and never really cemented a place in the Indian team. He then decided to shift his focus towards acting and made his Bollywood debut in 2000. Even though Ankola has acted in just 7 movies so far, he has acted in several television shows and has been quite successful. 

#9 Chris Harris

Chris Harris
Chris Harris

Chris Harris is the perfect example of the 'bits and pieces' player. Harris played 250 ODIs for New Zealand in which he scored over 4000 runs at an average of 29. He also took 203 ODI wickets with his medium-pace. Harris played 23 Test matches as well and was an excellent servant for New Zealand.

Post-retirement, Harris sells orthopaedic devices, like pedicle screws, cages, artificial knees and hips and lots of spinal equipment to orthopaedic surgeons or to hospitals. According to Harris, he loves his new job. 

