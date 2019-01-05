10 Highest ODI team totals of 2018

Rohit Sharma scored 162 runs in a match against Windies in 2018

It’s quite obvious that ODI cricket has evolved over the last decade. It also goes without saying that the sudden rise of T20 cricket and the various leagues around the world have given way to a destructive side of cricket.

Before, totals like 250 were often considered good enough, but now teams are constantly under pressure to score 300+ every time they walk out to bat. Fans are the real winners because they get to witness an absolutely brilliant display of batting as teams post these mammoth totals that wouldn’t have been possible many years ago.

That being said, 2018 was one of the best years in cricket, especially in ODIs. Fans were spectators to some of the most breathtaking performances and memorable moments. It was definitely a year for the batsman as teams constantly put on huge totals.

Hence, let’s take a look at the 10 highest ODI team totals of 2018.

#10 342/8 England Vs. Australia at Cardiff, June 16, 2018

Jason Roy

It was the second ODI during Australia’s tour of England. Australia had won the toss and opted to field first. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow walked out to open the innings. The duo put on a quick 63-run partnership before Bairstow was caught-behind in the bowling of Kane Richardson.

But that wicket didn’t stop the flow of runs as Jason Roy elegantly paced his innings and put on 50-run stands with Alex Hales, Joe Root, and Jos Butler to ensure England maintained a good run rate.

Jos Buttler’s arrival at the crease meant that things were about to get heated up. Jason Roy was soon dismissed for 120 runs by Andrew Tye. However, Buttler continued his blistering innings as he finished with an unbeaten 70-ball 91. This helped take England’s total to 342/8 in 50 overs.

In response, Australia put up a tough fight with Shaun Marsh scoring an amazing century but he failed to take the Aussies over the finish line as they fell short of their target by just 38 runs.

Clearly, Jason Roy was adjudged the man of the match for his amazing performance with the bat.

