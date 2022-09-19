10 Indian players who made their T20I debut after Rohit Sharma but have already retired

Rohit Sharma is one of the most successful cricketers in T20I history. He made his debut for India in the T20 World Cup 2007 and has been an integral part of the squad ever since.

So far, Rohit Sharma has played 136 T20I matches, scoring 3,620 runs in 128 innings. He has scored four hundreds and 28 fifties, with his highest score being 118.

September 19, 2007 was the date when Rohit Sharma played his first T20I match against England. In the last 15 years, several players have come and gone, but Rohit has been the backbone of the Indian T20I team.

In this listicle, we will look at 10 players who made their T20I debuts after Rohit Sharma but have already announced their retirements.

Yusuf Pathan won two World Cups during his short career (Image: Getty)

All-rounder Yusuf Pathan made his T20I debut a few days after Rohit Sharma. His first T20I was the T20 World Cup 2007 final against Pakistan.

Pathan played 22 T20Is for the country. He was dropped from the team in 2011 and never came back. The all-rounder retired in February 2021.

#2 Murali Kartik

Murali Kartik played a solitary game in his T20I career. His first and last appearance in the shortest format of the game came against Australia in 2007.

Kartik played his last IPL season in 2014 and then joined the commentary team in 2015. He currently works as a cricket expert.

#3 Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar with Suresh Raina during his playing days (Image: Getty)

Praveen Kumar made his T20I debut against Australia on February 1, 2008. He played 10 T20I matches for India, with his last appearance coming in 2012.

Due to injuries, Praveen announced his retirement from cricket in October 2018. The former Indian pacer later played a few matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

#4 Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha made his T20I debut against Bangladesh in the ICC T20 World Cup 2009. Ojha represented India in only six T20I matches.

His last T20I appearance came in 2010, and after waiting for almost a decade for his recall, he announced retirement in February 2020.

#5 Ashish Nehra

Ashish Nehra made his T20I debut in 2009 (Image: Getty)

Former Indian left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka on December 9, 2009. He played 27 T20I matches for the nation and ended his career with a farewell match against New Zealand in 2017.

Nehra joined the Gujarat Titans as a head coach earlier this year. He became the first Indian head coach to win an IPL trophy.

#6 Sudeep Tyagi

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats Sudeep Tyagi who announces his retirement, is the only Indian to dismiss AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck in IPL. Sudeep Tyagi who announces his retirement, is the only Indian to dismiss AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck in IPL. https://t.co/WN6WZZ9Zj7

Sudeep Tyagi came into the limelight after an impressive performance for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2009. He made his T20I debut for India on December 27, 2009, against Sri Lanka.

Unfortunately, his first T20I proved to be his last one as well. Tyagi announced retirement on November 18, 2020.

#7 Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar made his T20I debut in the Super 8s match of the T20 World Cup 2010 against Sri Lanka. Kumar played nine T20Is for India from 2010 to 2012.

He retired from all formats of cricket in February 2021. The former Indian pacer was a part of Rohit Sharma's IPL team Mumbai Indians' backroom staff in IPL 2022.

Former Indian leg-spinner Rahul Sharma played the only two T20Is of his career in 2012. Sharma scalped three wickets in those two games but did not receive any more chances to play.

He announced retirement earlier this year and is now playing for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series.

#9 Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is the head coach of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team (Image: Getty)

It may surprise a few fans but the current Indian head coach Rahul Dravid made his T20I debut as a player four years after Rohit Sharma. Dravid played the only T20I of his career against England in 2011.

He was added to the squad due to multiple injuries in the Indian camp. Dravid scored 31 runs in his only T20I appearance for the Men in Blue.

#10 Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel made his T20I debut on June 4, 2011, against West Indies. Since MS Dhoni was the wicket-keeper of the team, Patel got to play only two T20Is in his career.

The Gujarat-based wicket-keeper announced retirement in December 2020. He currently works as a cricket expert and coach, in addition to playing in the leagues of retired cricketers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far