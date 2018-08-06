10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board

The historic Lord's Cricket Ground

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Lord's Cricket Ground is the dream venue for any player to play Test cricket, thanks to the history and tradition associated with it. One such tradition is the Lord's Honours Board where the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) honours the top performers of every single Test played at the venue.

Ever since the first match at the venue between arch-rivals Australia and hosts England in 1884, whenever a batsman scores at least 100 in an innings or a bowler takes at least five wickets in an innings or a 10-wicket haul in a match, the player will have his name etched in one of the five the Lord's Honours Board (England batting, England bowling, visitors batting, visitors bowling and neutral honours board for the neutral teams playing at the venue) depending on where he qualifies.

All the fiv honours board have over 500 names across them and interestingly, it does not feature the names of a few legendary cricketers who have done everything they could in the sport. But then, whose loss is that? The players' or the board's?

Let us take a look at ten legendary cricketers (both batsmen and bowlers) whose names are not there at the historic board.

Note: Only the players who have announced their retirement from Test cricket were considered.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan was the man who transformed cricket in Pakistan after winning the 1992 World Cup

Imran Khan is easily the most influential figure in Pakistan as the all-rounder led his team from the front and took them to the 1992 World Cup win and recently, he won the general elections to became the Prime Minister of the country.

Imran, along with his fellow all-rounders from India (Kapil Dev), England (Sir Ian Botham) and New Zealand (Sir Richard Hadlee) formed the Fab Four of that generation as all four were capable of winning matches for their countries with both and ball and will go in the history as four of the greatest all-rounders to have played the sport.

While Kapil, Botham and Hadlee are a part of the Lord's Honours Board, Imran's name is missing from it as the former Pakistan skipper managed to score just 16 runs and take eight wickets with 2/48 being his best in three matches at the venue.

