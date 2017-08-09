10 richest Indian cricketers of all time

Who is the richest Indian cricketer among Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar?

09 Aug 2017

Indian cricketers rule the world when it comes to the wealth earned from the game

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had once said, “If the International Cricket Council (ICC) is the voice of cricket, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is the invoice of cricket.” In simple words, BCCI provided the international council with money and in return received immense power. India is the commercial epicentre of the game and counts for almost 80% of the revenue generated.

This naturally means that Indian cricketers are some of the best-paid athletes in the game, having wealth worth millions. It is understandable that because of the popularity, brilliant performances and might of the Indian board, the Blues have always been present in a list of the richest cricketers.

Here we take a look at the 10 richest Indian cricketers of all time who might even put businessmen and Indian politicians to shame.

#10 Sourav Ganguly

Dada is currently the president of CAB

Dada, as he is fondly called by his colleagues, was India's most influential captain of all time. He brought in a sense of aggression and confidence which brought in a new era in Indian cricket.

Ganguly's net worth is estimated at $15 million or 99 crore rupees. His remuneration from the BCCI is valued at around 5 crores rupees whereas his brand endorsements earn him around 2 crores rupees.

Dada owns five luxurious cars worth Rs. 7 crores and has personal properties of around Rs. 45 crores. Ganguly also hosts the TV show "Dadagiri Unlimited" which airs on Zee Bangla. He is also the co-owner of ISL side, ATK.