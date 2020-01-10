IPL 2020: The oldest and youngest players from each team

Abhishek Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Dale Steyn, Lasith Malinga, and Imran Tahir are amongst the oldest players of their respective franchises

The Indian Premier League is slated to begin in less than three months and all eight teams are set. The best part about the biggest domestic T20 league is that it is an enormous platform for young and emerging players.

IPL provides a huge opportunity for these youngsters to come to the limelight and also learn from veterans from around the globe as the biggest superstars from all around the world also feature in the IPL.

Also Read: IPL 2020 - Ranking the power hitters of all 8 teams

IPL 2020 will be no different and witness a good mix of both young and established players. Having this variety helps in maintaining the balance in the league apart from making it interesting. It is eventually all about nerves when someone like Yashasvi Jaiswal faces seasoned bowlers like Pat Cummins.

The initial mindset about the T20s was that it is a youngster's game but players like Chris Gayle have adapted exceptionally well to the format. The management of each IPL team puts in a special effort to make their respective sides a good mix of both young and seasoned players.

In this article, we will take a look at the oldest and youngest player from each team.

#8 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Oldest Player - Dale Steyn (36 years)

Dale Steyn (Picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Veteran speedster Dale Steyn was roped in by RCB for his base price of ₹2 crore ahead of IPL 2020. The legendary fast bowler used to be a regular feature inthe IPL. With 96 wickets in 92 IPL matches at an economy rate of 6.77, Steyn has had a glorious career in the league.

Advertisement

The aggressive bowler was a part of the RCB squad last year as well. However, after playing just two matches, a shoulder injury kept him out of action for the remainder of the season.

The intimidating Protean is currently playing for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League and has clinched 5 wickets in 4 matches. Prior to that, he was playing for Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League 2019. He finished as the 3rd highest wicket-taker of the tournament with 15 wickets in just 8 matches.

Some of the other senior players in the RCB set up are AB de Villiers (35); Parthiv Patel (34); Aaron Finch (33); Moeen Ali, Christopher Morris, and Umesh Yadav (all 32).

Youngest Player - Devdutt Padikkal (19 years)

Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal, aged just 19, is the youngest player in the RCB squad this season. The Kerala-born player is regarded as an extremely capable batsman and was bought back by the Bangalore-based franchise. The young southpaw is regarded for his performances in the Karnataka Premier League and Cooch Behar Trophy 2018 and will be eager to make his IPL debut this year.

The performances helped Padikkal win a place in the senior Karnataka team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Slowly, he has moved up the ladder by virtue of his skill. He smashed 609 runs in eleven matches in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy and finished as the leading run-getter of the tournament.

A few of the other youngsters in RCB include Josh Philippe (22) and Washington Sundar (20).

1 / 8 NEXT