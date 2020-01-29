IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings SWOT analysis

Chennai Super Kings have featured in the final a record 8 times, lifting the trophy thrice

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had ₹14.6 crores in their kitty before the commencement of the IPL 2020 player auctions, and with an aging squad, the Chennai-based franchise aimed to bring in some young blood to maintain a good mix for the upcoming season.

England all-rounder Sam Curran was brought in for ₹5.50 Cr, while CSK reigned supreme in a bidding war to procure the services of experienced Piyush Chawla after they landed a decisive ₹6.75 Cr for his signature. Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood was roped in for ₹2 Cr while domestic left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore was signed for his base price of ₹20 lakhs.

Young Sam Curran, who clinched 10 wickets in nine matches for KXIP in the previous season was undoubtedly CSK’s best buy from the IPL 2020 auction. The 21-year-old has the ability to swing the ball both ways and can prove to be an impact player for Chennai Super Kings, with his skill of using the long handle to good effect as well.

On that note, here's a SWOT analysis of the Chennai Super Kings team.

Strengths

MS Dhoni

The biggest strength for CSK lies in their skipper MS Dhoni's calm presence on the field. One can go on and on while praising the veteran Indian wicket-keeper batsman. Dhoni's mere presence on the field is sufficient to instill a sense of calm in the team. His brilliant decision-making skills have helped Chennai claim the IPL trophy thrice while they have finished runners-up five times.

The 38-year-old was also Chennai's top run-scorer last season with 416 runs in 15 matches at a mind-boggling average of 83.20 and a strike rate of 134.62.

CSK’s bowling department is fantastic as well. Imran Tahir topped the wicket-taking charts last season and picked up 26 scalps in 17 games at an astounding economy rate of just 6.69. Medium-pacer Deepak Chahar stood third on the list and was extremely effective as well with his 22 wickets in 17 matches.

Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja also provided excellent support and chipped in by providing regular breakthroughs. Now, CSK have another great option in IPL veteran Piyush Chawla and in totality, boast of one of the most lethal bowling departments for the coming season.

CSK's tremendous fan support at home is another huge advantage. The Chepauk stadium is always thronged by CSK supporters and they act as the 12th man for the franchise, providing the players with immense support for every game.

