5 times Devdutt Padikkal stunned fans with his fashion game on social media

Devdutt Padikkal is the latest heartthrob in the team India setup. He turned heads with his scintillating performances over the last year, both domestically and in the IPL, and that doesn't stop there for the young gun.

A quick look at his Instagram shows how he's upped his fashion game, which has earned him appreciation from fans.

Like his fellow Karnataka teammates KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who boast of a solid fan following, Padikkal has quite the number with 1.4 Mn followers.

His suave looks and boy-next-door image, which he toggles seamlessly, just adds to the reason behind his huge fan worship on social media.

He is yet to make his India debut in the ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, and while we wait for him to don the India cap, here's a look at five instances when he set social media ablaze with his dapper sense of dressing and his debonair looks.

#1 Guess Devdutt Padikkal loves his hoodies

The image shows Devdutt Padikkal flaunting a hoodie and cap while sipping his coffee. Not only does the lighting add to the jauntiness of the picture, it shows his love for hoodies - with which he has quite a few posts on social media.

The post above is another testament to his sense of fashion. He's kept things simple with a hoodie, jeans and a belt watch. The minimalist style and charisma just help his case when it comes to making a fashion statement.

#2 For Devdutt Padikkal, shredded is fashionable too

Lean and mean is Devdutt Padikkal's mantra as he maintains a shredded and muscular physique. At 21, he's built an enviable frame and will surely get better over the years. Some of his shirtless posts just show why he can carry off any type of clothing at consummate ease.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar