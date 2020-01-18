10 unforgettable celebrations in cricket

Brett Lee in full flight

Ever since the live-telecast wave hit the sport, cricket celebrations have not been as subtle as they used to be. Especially with the added entertainment value with the cash-rich leagues around the world, the plethora of signature celebrations have also found their way into the international scene. Post the turn of the first decade of the millennium, cricket is far from being the gentleman's sport, what with the overwhelming theatrics and all. With the emerging crop of players being more inclined towards an open display of their feelings on the field, the trend is not going to die off soon. Gone are the days when aggressive celebrations were the trademarks of fast bowlers alone. However, the entertainment factor has gone through the roofs and as long as the game spirit is not tampered with, the extra buzz that sets cash registers ringing is surely not going to be one of ICC's problems. On that note, let us now breeze through some unforgettable celebrations, which certain players have made their trademarks.

The Army Salute by Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell is an animated man on the field

Agreed, the current West Indian pace attack is a shadow of its glorious heydays. But when it comes to sheer, unadultered entertainment, there is still no team that can match the calypso kings. A part of that credit should be attributed to the innovative celebrations their players come up with, time to time. Though somewhat irksome at times, Sheldon Cottrell's army salute is one of them - originating from the fact that he is a member of the Jamaican defense force and that was his way of paying tribute to his colleagues and senior officers.

The sheer panache in the headstraight march, the rigid salute, and the arched embrace that follows, is a treat to watch, and often a nice rub of salt on the wound of the outfoxed batsman!

The Gangnam Style/Champion Dance by (Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and others)

The windies team and their version of Gangnam Style

As mentioned previously, not a lot of teams can better the caribbeans when it comes to the celebration swagger. The pair that deserves the special mention here is, of course, Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo. After Gayle took the world by storm with his own version of the 'Gangnam Style', which he effortlessly flaunted in the 2012 World T20 victory of the West Indies, it was Bravo's turn to turn DJ and dance to the tunes of his own single, 'Champion'. Though these two have displayed their signature celebrations multiple times in local T20 leagues worldwide, the fun is on the next level when the pair is playing for the same team on the international stage.

Dwayne Bravo's Champion Dance, 2016.

