Reliving India's maiden World T20 win

Team India celebrating the T20 World Cup 2007 win

6 needed off 4, Joginder Sharma the bowler. Misbah scoops over short fine leg. Didn't quite time the ball well. Sreesanth underneath it and taken. The Indian coaching staff rush to the ground as the Indian team starts celebrating. Misbah sits dejected in the ground. He knows he missed it. He could have done it better.

Ridiculous! Why am I saying all this? I mean who would have forgotten this iconic match?

Iconic because the World T20 victory turned the fortunes of the Indian team. It also marked the beginning of a new era- the Dhoni era in the Indian Cricket. An early exit from the 2007 ODI world up and going into the tournament without the likes of Sachin, Ganguly and Dravid nobody would have bet India emerging victorious in the tournament.

India lacked the experience and firepower unlike other teams but what they had was a bunch of determined players and a shrewd captain. India entered the tournament as underdogs and ended up winning the title. Let's relive the successful campaign of the Indian Cricket team.

India did it again to Pakistan- This time in World T20

India v Pakistan - ICC Twenty20 World Championship

India and Pakistan were in the same group and match between them was expected to be a cracker of a contest. The match lived up to the expectations as the match ended in a draw. India and Pakistan were involved in a bowl out, the first of its kind, to decide the winner.

Sehwag, Harbhajan and Uthappa all hit the target for India while Pakistan's Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi missed. India won the bowl out 3-0 thus maintaining their clean sheet against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

Pakistan had already beaten Scotland in their first fixture and thus the match's result did not affect the proceedings of Pakistan-India. India, on the other hand, had only one point prior to the match as their match against Scotland was washed out due to rain.

They needed to win against Pakistan to reach the Super 8s, which they did.

In the Super 8s, India was to face New Zealand, England and South Africa.

1 / 5 NEXT