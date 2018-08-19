Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

12 cricketers whose first scoring shot in Test cricket was a six

Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
927   //    19 Aug 2018, 16:38 IST

The dream of every young cricketer is to play Test cricket and once he gets selected in the national team, his ultimate goal is to get off the mark. Be it an opener or a middle order batsman or a tailender, the first run scored in Test cricket is special for everyone.

While most of the cricketers will nudge the ball for a single and open their account in Test cricket, there have been a few cricketers who have started off their Test career with a six.

Here is a look at all the 12 cricketers whose first scoring shot was a six in Test cricket.

#1 Eric Freeman

Enter captio
Eric Freeman is the first cricketer in the history of Test cricket to get off the mark by scoring a six

Eric Freeman is the first cricketer in the history of Test cricket to open his account with a six. The batting all-rounder made his debut for Australia at Brisbane in 1968 against India and it was in that game that he achieved the rare feat. He hit a six off the very second ball he faced in Test cricket and the bowler was Erapalli Prasanna.

However, Freeman did not achieve much success at the international level and represented Australia in 11 Tests. He averaged 19. 16 with the bat and 33.17 with the ball.

Post-retirement, Freeman worked as a commentator and a statistician with ABC radio in Adelaide. He has also mentored many young boys and helped them to improve their game with his valuable insights about the game of cricket.

#2 Carlisle Best

Carlisle Best
Carlisle Best is the first cricketer from West Indies to get off the mark in Test cricket by scoring a six

Best made his debut for the West Indies in the year 1986 at Jamaica against England. In the 1908s and the early 1990s, the West Indies were unbeatable and tasted success against all Test playing nations.

The 27-year-old Best was handed his debut cap at Jamaica and after receiving two bouncers from Ian Botham as his first two deliveries in Test cricket, he hooked the third ball he faced and opened his account with a six. It was a rare achievement for Best and the six he hit off Ian Botham will always be remembered by cricket fans in the West Indies.

Best is the first cricketer from the Caribbean to achieve this feat. He went on to play 8 Tests for West Indies and averaged 28.50 and scored one century against England at Barbados in 1990.

Post-retirement, he has worked with a bank.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Dhananjaya de Silva
Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
12 Players who got off the mark with a six in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Test Legends who had a less successful career in ODI...
RELATED STORY
10 legends who are not a part of the Lord's Honours Board 
RELATED STORY
5 ODI Legends who had a less successful career in Test...
RELATED STORY
10 stars who have faded away from Test cricket
RELATED STORY
5 best Test centuries at Lord's by Indian batsmen 
RELATED STORY
Can Rohit be the next Sehwag in Indian Test cricket?
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd Test, Day 1: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
5 Times India came back from the dead in a Test match
RELATED STORY
Gambhir's entry into politics, International cricketers...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test
IND 329/10 & 124/2 (29.2 ov)
ENG 161/10
LIVE
Day 2 | India lead England by 292 runs with 8 wickets remaining
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us