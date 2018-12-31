12 International run-getters Virat Kohli surpassed in 2018

Virat Kohli might shatter quite a few records in the years to come

King Kohli has once again asserted his dominance in the world of cricket. After scoring 2818 runs in 2017, Kohli continued his great form even in 2018 and accumulated 2735 more. This year, he is the highest runscorer in both Tests and One-Day Internationals with 1322 and 1202 runs respectively. The Indian skipper went onto to score 11 centuries and 9 half-centuries in 47 innings.

At the start of the year, with 16254 runs in international cricket, Virat Kohli was 24th on the list of all-time run-getter. By accumulating runs at an average of 68.37, Virat leap-frogged as many as 12 international cricketers in one calendar year. Virat Kohli currently has 18989 runs to his name and needs just 11 runs to become the fastest cricketer to score 19000 international runs.

While Virat Kohli stands eleventh on the list of all-time run-scorers, let us take a look at the twelve batsmen that he surpassed in 2018.

Virat Kohli's batting figures:

Test - Matches: 76, Runs: 6590, Average: 54.01, 50s: 20, 100s: 25

ODI - Matches: 216, Runs: 10232, Average: 59.83, 50s: 48, 100s: 38

T20I - Matches: 65, Runs: 2167, Average: 49.25, 50s: 19, 100s: 0

Overall - Innings: 398, Runs: 18989, Average: 56.34, 50s: 87, 100s: 63

#12 Mark Waugh (Australia) - 16529 runs

Mark Waugh

Mark Waugh was one of the most elegant and gifted batsmen that the world of cricket has ever seen. At the start of his career, the younger Waugh brother was a handy medium pace bowler but later changed to off-spin due to his back injuries.

Mark Waugh made his debut for Australia in ODIs in 1988 as an all-rounder. He went onto become the leading run-scorer for Australia in the format. By scoring three centuries at the 1996 World Cup, he became the first cricketer to achieve this feat. He also played a crucial role in Australia victory in the 1999 World Cup, he was the leading run-scorer for the Kangaroos in that tournament,

Batting figures:

Test - Matches: 128, Runs: 8024, Average: 41.81, 50s: 47, 100s: 20

ODI - Matches: 244, Runs: 8500, Average: 39.35, 50s: 50, 100s: 18

Overall - Innings: 445, Runs: 16529, Average: 40.51, 50s: 97, 100s: 38

#11 Micheal Clarke (Australia) - 17236 runs

Micheal Clarke

Micheal Clarke, who first made his debut for Australia in 2003, went onto become the captain of the Australian team in 2011. Clarke, who was part of Australia's golden era was key to see off the troughs that followed it. He led Australia to their fifth World Cup title in 2015 and also helped Australia take back the No.1 ranking in Tests.

While Clarke's average in Test matches is close to 50, he scores at a healthy average of 44.58 even in the ODIs. The peak of his career came in 2012 when he scored 1595 runs in 11 Tests during the calendar year.

At the start of the year, he scored an unbeaten 329 against India at Sydney which he followed it up with a double century at the Melbourne cricket ground. Later in the year, he scored back-to-back double centuries against Australia, which helped him end the year with an insane of Test average of 106.33 during 2012.

Batting figures:

Test - Matches: 115, Runs: 8643, Average: 49.10, 50s: 27, 100s: 28

ODI - Matches: 245, Runs: 7981, Average: 44.58, 50s: 58, 100s: 8

T20I - Matches: 34, Runs: 488, Average: 21.21, 50s: 1, 100s: 0

Overall - Innings: 449, Runs: 17236, Average: 42.34, 50s: 86, 100s: 36

#10 Graeme Smith (South Africa) - 17236 runs

Graeme Smith

After playing just 8 Test matches and 22 One-Day Internationals, Graeme Smith was made the captain of the South African side. At the age of 22 years and 82 days, Smith captained the side for the first time and became the youngest South African captain.

In his just his 3rd and 4th Tests as the South African captain, and his 11th and 12th matches as a player, Smith scored double centuries against England - 277 at Edgbaston and 259 at Lords. He never looked back since then and remained the captain of South African Test side till his retirement in 2014. During his tenure as the captain of the side, he helped Proteas become the No.1 Test side in the World.

Batting figures:

Test - Matches: 117, Runs: 9265, Average: 48.25, 50s: 38, 100s: 24

ODI - Matches: 197, Runs: 6989, Average: 37.98, 50s: 47, 100s: 10

T20I - Matches: 33, Runs: 982, Average: 31.67, 50s: 5, 100s: 0

Overall - Innings: 432, Runs: 17236, Average: 42.34, 50s: 90, 100s: 37

#9 Virender Sehwag (India) - 17253 runs

Virender Sehwag

Even with minimal footwork, the Nawab of Najafgarh has achieved greatness in international cricket, thanks to his exemplary hand-eye coordination. While fiery batsman from Delhi was expected to wreak havoc in limited overs cricket, no one expected Virender Sehwag to achieve so much success in Test cricket. He piled Test runs at a massive pace and even went onto to become the No.1 ranked Test batsman in the world.

Sehwag's fearless was at the display when he became the first Indian to a triple century. Batting at 294, the Indian opener took on Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq and reached the historic milestone with a six. The Sultan of Multan later went onto score another triple century four years after his first in 2008 against South Africa.

With a strike rate of 82.33 and 104.33 in Tests and ODIs respectively, Sehwag scored runs at a hefty pace. By scoring 219 against West Indies in Indore, Sehwag became the first batsman to score a double century in ODIs and a triple century in Tests.

Batting figures:

Test - Matches: 104, Runs: 8586, Average: 49.34, 50s: 32, 100s: 23

ODI - Matches: 251, Runs: 8273, Average: 35.05, 50s: 38, 100s: 15

T20I - Matches: 19, Runs: 394, Average: 21.88, 50s: 2, 100s: 0

Overall - Innings: 443, Runs: 17253, Average: 40.31, 50s: 72, 100s: 38

