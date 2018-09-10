13 performances that gave Sachin Tendulkar 'The God of Cricket' status (Pre-2000)

Kartikeya Kumar FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.54K // 10 Sep 2018, 06:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin carried the hopes of the nation on his shoulders for 24 long years

Before Virat Kohli, there was Sachin Tendulkar. But Sachin Tendulkar, the phenomenon, still exists and it will remain for a long time to come. Sachin was an inspiration for two generations - even for people who did not follow cricket. As a cricketer, he captured the imagination of a nation and more.

His consistency and sterling performances throughout the 90's elevated him to god-like status in the views of his admirers before the end of that decade. Let us have a look at some of his pre-90's and 90's performances that brought him to the limelight and made him the phenomenon that he is.

World Record Partnership with Vinod Kambli in Junior Cricket

Sachin and Kambli put on a world-record junior partnership of 664 in 1988.

Sachin, 15 and Vinod Kambli, 16 built a 664-run partnership in school cricket in 1988 - a world record at the time. Playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School, Fort, Sachin scored 326 not out and Kambli topped with 349 not out.

The partnership came during the semi-final of the Harris Shield, played at Sassanian ground at Azad Maidan. This made both the kids the center of attraction, and soon Sachin was selected to play for Mumbai's senior team at the first class level.

Although he was already a part of their squad in the 1987-88 season, he was selected in the playing eleven only during the next season. Kambli followed suit and even made his debut a couple of years down the line.

1 / 13 NEXT