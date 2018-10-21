Stats: Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19

Aditya Tare (left) and Siddesh Lad

The finals of the Vijay Hazare trophy 2018 took place between Mumbai and Delhi at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2018. Mumbai went into the finals with very high spirits after topping their group and recording comfortable victories over Bihar and Andhra Pradesh in their quarter and semi-final matches.

Delhi were led by an experienced campaigner in the form of Gautam Gambhir who was the architect of India’s victory in the finals of both the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup and the 2011 ICC World Cup. Delhi had beaten Jharkhand by 2 wickets in a nail-biter to get through to the finals.

In the finals, Delhi won the toss and opted to bat first. They got off to a shaky start as they lost both their openers including their captain Gambhir by the end of the 4th over. They were further reduced to 100 for 6 at the end of 25 overs with the likes of Unmukt Chand, Nitish Rana and Gambhir back to the pavilion.

However, on the back of some vital contributions by the lower order, Delhi managed to get to a total 177 all out in 45.4 overs. Pawan Negi, the match winner for Delhi in the previous game, had to retire hurt at 21 runs. For Mumbai, Dhawal Kulkarni and Shivam Dubey picked up 3 wickets each.

Mumbai got off to a discouraging start with Navdeep Saini picking up the wickets of Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Suryakumar Yadav to reduce Mumbai to 40 for 4 in 7.4 overs. The 105 run partnership between Aditya Tare and Siddhesh Lad for the 5th wicket, brought Mumbai back into the game and saw them through to a comfortable 4 wicket win with 15 overs to spare.

Mumbai ended the tournament on an undefeated note, winning the 50 over tournament after a gap of 11 years.

The tournament witnessed some nail bitters where the match went to the last ball. The tournament also saw the return of Bihar after a gap of 18 years. Let us have a look at the stats which were the highlights of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018:

661 runs and 13 wickets – The highest match aggregate of 661 runs and 13 wickets were recorded in the match between Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh chased down the target of 331 set by Uttar Pradesh in the last over of the innings with 1 wicket to spare.

560 – The most number of runs scored by a batsman in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. Abhinav Mukund of Tamil Nadu scored these runs at an average of 70 with 1 century and 4 half centuries.

400 / 5 – Highest total set by a team. Mumbai, in the match against the Railways in Bengaluru, scored 400 runs at the loss of 5 wickets with the help of centuries from Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer.

296 – The highest partnership in an innings. 296 runs were scored for the first wicket between Karanveer Kaushal and Vineet Saxena of Uttarakhand against Sikkim.

292 – The largest victory in terms of runs where Bihar defeated Sikkim after returning to domestic cricket after a gap of 18 years.

232 - The largest victory in terms of balls to spare. Haryana chased down the target of 82 set by Assam in Chennai with 8 wickets in hand.

202 – The highest individual score made by a batsman in an innings. Karanveer Kaushal of Uttarakhand scored 202 runs off 135 balls against Sikkim. This was also the first ever double century hit by a batsman in the Vijay Hazare trophy.

126 – The most runs scored by a batsman in boundaries and sixes in an innings. Karanveer Kaushal of Uttarakhand hit 126 runs in boundaries during his innings of 202 against Sikkim

94 – The most runs conceded by a bowler in an innings. KV Sharma of Andhra Pradesh conceded 94 runs in 10 overs picking up one wicket against Delhi.

46 – The most runs given away by a team as extras in an innings. Meghalaya gave away 46 runs in extras against Sikkim which included 37 wides.

24 – The most number of wickets taken by a bowler in this year’s tournament. Shahbaz Nadeem was the leading wicket-taker of the tournament as he picked up 24 wickets for Jharkhand at an average of 13.04 in 9 matches.

22 – The most sixes hit by a batsman in the tournament. Shreyas Iyer, the captain of Mumbai, hit 22 sixes in the entire tournament.

10 – The most sixes hit by a batsman in an innings. Shreyas Iyer hit 10 sixes during his innings of 144 against the Railways.

8 / 10 – the best bowling performance in an innings. Shahbaz Nadeem picked up 8 wickets, bowling 4 maidens and giving away 10 runs during his spell of 10 overs against Rajasthan. These are also the best ever figures in List A cricket.

8 – The most catches taken in the tournament. 8 catches each were taken by PK Panchal of Gujarat, Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai and Vineet Saxena of Uttarakhand.

5.1 – The best bowling strike rate in an innings. A Negi of Meghalaya had a strike rate of 5.1 in his 6 overs spell against Arunachal where he picked up 7 wickets while giving away just 16 runs.

5 – The most number of catches by a wicket-keeper in an innings. Unmukt Chand of Delhi, took 5 catches behind the stumps against Jharkhand, to record for the most dismissals in an innings.

0.80 – The best economy rate in an innings – Lakhan Singh of Meghalaya, gave away 4 runs in his 5 overs spell, taking 1 wicket against Mizoram.