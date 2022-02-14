Stats: 1988 Women's Cricket World Cup (ODI)

The 1988 Women's World Cup was played between November 29, 1988 and December 18, 1988 and was hosted by Australia. The tournament consisted of five teams - Australia, England, New Zealand, Ireland and Netherlands.

The format of the tournament was the same as that of the 1982 World Cup with the only difference being each team played against the others twice instead of thrice as was the case in 1982.

Australia, after winning 7 and losing 1 of their 8 matches, topped the group after the round-robin stage with 28 points. England came second with 24 points, winning 6 and losing 2 of their 8 matches. This was the fourth consecutive time that Australia and England were amongst the top two sides after the round-robin stage.

In the final, batting first England had scored 127/7 from their 60 overs. The Aussies reached the target in 44.5 overs and were crowned world champions for the third consecutive time.

Some of the key highlights of the tournament are as follows.

1988 Women's Cricket World Cup stats

297/5 by New Zealand against the Netherlands was the highest team total.

448 runs scored by Lindsay Reeler of Australia was the most number of runs scored by a player.

143* by Lindsay Reeler against the Netherlands was the highest individual score by a player.

5 centuries were scored in the tournament.

21 half-centuries were scored in the tournament.

5 half-centuries scored by Debbie Hockley of New Zealand was the most number of half-centuries scored by a player.

16 wickets taken by Lyn Fullston of Australia was the most number of wickets taken by a player.

5/28 by Lyn Fullston against the Netherlands was the best bowling performance by a player.

10 dismissals by Ingrid Jagersma of New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper.

4 dismissals by Ingrid Jagersma of New Zealand against the Netherlands and Lisa Nye of England against New Zealand was the most number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings.

7 catches by Denise Audrey Annetts of Australia was the most number of catches taken by a player.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar