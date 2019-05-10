×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: When India had no answers to the Sri Lankan juggernaut at the 1996 World Cup

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
139   //    10 May 2019, 16:29 IST

The Sri Lankans were fast gaining the reputation of being exhilarating strokeplayers, and possessing an efficient, accurate attack. They had already served notice during their tour to Australia prior to this competition.

India had a match on their hands despite Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliant form. On this murky day in Delhi the game began 15 minutes late, and local boy Manoj Prabhakar departed early.

Despite a brilliant century by Sachin Tendulkar, the Lankans raced away to a win.
Despite a brilliant century by Sachin Tendulkar, the Lankans raced away to a win.

Tendulkar was superb once again. He did not blast away from the outset, for the importance of the match was not lost on him. He built a strong foundation in the company of Sanjay Manjrekar who, although not pedestrian, was sedate as usual.

The Mumbai lads put on 66 runs off 82 deliveries before Manjrekar left with the score reading 93. It was then that Tendulkar changed gears. He had taken 72 balls to get his first 50, but now he zoomed off.

The little vice-captain put the attack to the sword as only he could. His second fifty took only 50 balls, and then he went berserk, scoring at over two runs per ball.

He put on 175 runs for the third wicket with Mohammad Azharuddin in 26 overs, at close to seven runs an over. When he left in the last over, the score was already 268. His 137 came off as many deliveries, and comprised 5 sixes and 8 fours.

Azharuddin remained unbeaten on 72 off 80 balls, with four boundaries. A target of 272 was a stiff one for any team.

But that was only if measured by an ordinary yardstick. In this tournament the Lankans were no ordinary side.

Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana put on 53 for the first wicket in 5 overs. The crowd was stunned into silence. Prabhakar bore the brunt; he was hit for 11 runs in the opening over of the innings, and 22 in his next. His analysis at that stage read 2-0-33-0.

Advertisement

Venkatesh Prasad came on for the fifth over and brought temporary respite, dismissing Kaluwitharana for 26. These came off 16 deliveries with six fours; the tiny wicketkeeper had set a sizzling pace.

The momentum was kept up even after his departure. After 10 overs the score was 82, and after 15 it was 119, a rate of nearly 8 runs per over.

Jayasuriya and Asanka Gurusinha added 76 runs in just 67 balls. Though they fell in quick succession, along with Aravinda de Silva, the score had advanced to 141 for four in 22.2 overs. Jayasuriya had blazed away to 79 off 76 deliveries with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

Another 131 were required, but the asking-rate had crashed below 4.75 per over. India could have come back into the game only if they captured a few more wickets.

This is where the depth of the Sri Lankan line-up came to the fore. Skipper Arjuna Ranatunga and Hashan Tillekeratne batted serenely to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Coming on for his second spell of two overs, Prabhakar tried his hand at off-spin. This time his economy-rate was less than half that of his first spell; it still amounted to seven runs an over.

The Sri Lankans reached the target with 8 balls to spare. In a letter published in The Times of India, cricket administrator Balan Sundaram wrote: "The way in which the Sri Lankans mauled Prabhakar, one would have thought that they mistook him for (Tamil Tigers supremo) Prabhakaran."

This was the last time Prabhakar was seen in the international arena. 

India: 271 for 3 wickets (50 overs), Sri Lanka: 272 for 4 wickets (48.4 overs) (CWC 1996)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Sanath Jayasuriya
Advertisement
1996 Wills World Cup : From Lord's to the Indian sub-continent
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: Historical summary of all India vs Sri Lanka encounters in the ICC event
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Sri Lankan effort in a nail-biting win over South Africa at the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Looking back at the controversial 1996 World Cup, 23 years later
RELATED STORY
Recap: 1996 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Inspired Asantha de Mel carries the day for Sri Lanka in a shattering Kiwi defeat in the World Cup 1983
RELATED STORY
Sanath Jayasuriya: The ‘Matara Mauler’ who transformed from pinch-hitter to a swashbuckling opener in ODI cricket
RELATED STORY
CWC 1979: Naive India stunned by minnows Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome power of record-breaker Richards in the Reliance World Cup 1987
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2011 final: 3 unforgettable memories
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us