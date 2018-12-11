India vs Australia, 1st Test: 6 Key Takeaways

It is 1-0 in India's Favour

After how the first day had played out, it didn't really seem that something like the end result would be the order of the day. India beat Australia soundly after a pretty close fight between the two teams.

It is slowly becoming evident that the Aussies are in a massive spot of bother ever since they've lost the services of Steven Smith and David Warner and on many occasions it was tough to recognize the team as an "Australian" team and is a very pale shadow of the mighty teams that have donned the baggy green in the past.

India, on the other hand, deserves full credit for hanging in there and fighting it out when the chips were down. Is it the best team to have toured for the last 15 years? We'll leave that debate for some other day.

For now, let's look at the key takeaways from the first test match.

#1 This is the new Australia, and it's scared

Conservative, restricted, not willing to take the attack to the opposition, this is the new Australia

There are two ways to look at the Australian run-rate throughout the match. One is that the Indian bowlers didn't allow the Aussie batsmen to get off the leash at any point in time.

The other was how Harsha Bhogle put it, "This is a team that wants to walk first before it can run, they don't think their batting line-up is the same as it was earlier and that's why it has adopted a somewhat "Unaustralian" approach to their batting."

All in all, it's the first time in a long time that the Australian team doesn't seem to back itself to win the game. The aggression has been replaced by conservatism and there is almost a sense of not really going after the moment rather waiting it out for things to happen.

