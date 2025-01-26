2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 2nd T20I vs England ft. Sanju Samson

After England made 165-9 in their first innings of the second T20I against India, it seemed like the Men in Blue would coast to another comfortable victory. However, a packed crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was treated to a thriller on Saturday, January 25.

India's openers were in the hut before the 20-run mark in the chase, giving the visitors a sniff. They then lost a flurry of wickets between overs six and 10 to bring the game into balance, after which the hosts held their nerve to get over the line in the final over. With the tense win, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the second T20I against England.

Trending

#3 Flop - Sanju Samson

India v England - 1st T20I - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson scored a few runs in the series opener in Kolkata, but he didn't look too comfortable. Jofra Archer cranked up the pace in that contest, causing the Indian opener to jump around in his crease and mistime a few.

A similar pattern transpired in Chennai, and this time, Archer got the job done. Samson, clearly worked over by the England pacer, tried to take him on over the long leg-side boundary. However, he found a fielder in the deep and walked back for just five runs.

Samson has been in excellent form in T20Is in the recent past, but the pace of the England bowlers has troubled him a bit so far in the series. He will want to get back to his best soon.

#2 Star - Tilak Varma

India v England - 2nd T20I - Source: Getty

Following his twin tons in South Africa, Tilak Varma would have been high on confidence. Two games into the series against England, the southpaw has remained unbeaten in both innings and made valuable contributions.

In the second T20I in Chennai, Tilak waged a lone battle at one end as wickets fell around him. He accessed areas behind the wicket well, albeit with a bit of luck at times, and picked his scoring shots perfectly. The 22-year-old also managed the last phase of the chase well, farming strike when needed and choosing when to go on the attack.

Tilak is making it very hard for India to look past him when all the frontline players return to the T20I side.

#1 Flop - Dhruv Jurel

India v England - 2nd T20I - Source: Getty

India have a number of wicket-keeping options in their ranks, including Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel. Many of these players are missing from action in this series, and an injury to Rinku Singh gave Dhruv Jurel a chance to impress on the international stage.

Unfortunately, Jurel lasted just five balls before top-edging a pull, to be caught in the deep like the other gloveman in the side. The youngster clearly has some work to do when it comes to countering hard lengths, and he won't get too many chances at the top level given how talent-rich India are.

Rinku might also return soon, and Jurel's failure to deliver in the second T20I could work against him in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news