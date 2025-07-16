2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. Shubman Gill

India and England played out a contest for the ages in Lord's, with the thrilling encounter coming down to the last session of the final day. Despite a stubborn resistance from the visitors' lower-order batters, Ben Stokes and Co. managed to get over the line in memorable fashion.

With the win, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. It was an interesting outing of two halves for India, who had notable contributions from a number of their players. At the same time, however, a couple who were expected to play pivotal roles failed to deliver in the crunch Test.

On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the third Test against England.

#3 Flop - Shubman Gill

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

After a prolific start to his England tour, Shubman Gill failed to deliver in both innings in Lord's. What really stood out was the manner in which he batted, appearing to be edgy and well out of his depth at the crease.

England's decision to bring Jamie Smith up to the stumps proved to be Gill's undoing in the first innings as it restricted him from walking down the track to negate movement. He seemed to be completely nervous in the chase, playing a shot a ball and missing many before finally being trapped in front.

India would've expected more from their captain, especially after the kind of controlled magic he displayed in the first two Tests of the series.

#2 Star - Ravindra Jadeja

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja ended the match with just one wicket to his name, but he made incredibly valuable contributions with the bat. The southpaw was completely assured out in the middle and notched up half-centuries in both innings to keep his team's middle-order resistance alive.

In the chase, Jadeja waged a lone battle after the visitors lost eight wickets with the target still a long way away. He stitched together important stands with Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy, finding a way to block out the good deliveries while scoring runs off the bad ones.

Although the result didn't favor his side, Jadeja proved once again why he's one of the most valuable all-rounders in world cricket right now.

#1 Flop - Yashasvi Jaiswal

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

India's star opener has been one of their most consistent batters since making his debut. But Yashasvi Jaiswal had one of the more disappointing Tests of his career at Lord's.

Jaiswal was squared up by Jofra Archer from over the wicket, a pattern of dismissal that he has always been susceptible to. The English fast bowler bounced the left-hander out in the second essay with a well-directed bumper.

Jaiswal should've obviously done better in the chase, with India needing sensible cricket from him. Both the attempt and the execution were way off, and that left the team behind the eight ball early in the piece.

