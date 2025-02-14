2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 3rd ODI vs England ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India had a productive outing ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy as they thrashed England 3-0 in the ODI series. In the final encounter in Ahmedabad, the hosts came out on top by a whopping 142 runs.

On the whole, it was an encouraging performance from Rohit Sharma and Co. Four batters crossed the 40-run mark, with almost all of them contributing to the overall above-par total of 356. Moreover, all six bowlers were among the wickets in what was a proper team effort.

However, it wasn't a perfect display from the Men in Blue, with a couple of players failing to deliver. On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the third ODI against England.

Trending

#3 Flop - Rohit Sharma

India v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty

India's captain had a sensational outing in the second ODI as he hammered a century that signaled his return to form in international cricket. However, Rohit Sharma couldn't build on that performance and was dismissed cheaply in Ahmedabad.

Mark Wood bowled a nice delivery that nipped away after being angled in, and Rohit, like he has often been in the recent past, was a touch squared up. Opening batters will get such deliveries, and he can't really be blamed for the shot he played.

However, Rohit ended the England ODI series with two failures in three matches, and for a player who has been struggling for runs across formats, those aren't encouraging numbers.

#2 Star - Shubman Gill

India v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty

In contrast, Shubman Gill ended the England ODIs without a single failure to his name. The prolific run-scorer, who notched up two half-centuries in the first two ODIs, crossed the three-figure mark in emphatic fashion.

Gill was untroubled throughout his innings and found the boundary at will on both sides of the wicket. He struck 14 fours and three sixes, anchoring the innings at an excellent tempo while Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer used that well to play solid knocks of their own at the other end.

Gill's superhuman consistency at the top of the order augurs well for India as they embark on another ICC trophy quest.

#1 Flop - Washington Sundar

India v England - 3rd ODI - Source: Getty

India opted to give Washington Sundar a chance in the final ODI, bringing him in for Ravindra Jadeja. While the young all-rounder has generally done well in the format, exactly what he offers is still unclear, and that was exposed in Ahmedabad.

Sundar came in to bat at No. 8, and the situation demanded quick runs. His power game isn't developed yet, and that showed as he managed a run-a-ball 14 before being dismissed by Wood.

With the ball, the off-spinner was taken for a few boundaries by the England batters. He offered width at times and was punished by the likes of Phil Salt and even Gus Atkinson. Kept on against right-handers in the powerplay, Sundar was reverse-swept by Tom Banton for a big six.

Sundar finished as by far India's most expensive bowler on the night, although he did prise out the wicket of Liam Livingstone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news