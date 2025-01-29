2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 3rd T20I vs England ft. Washington Sundar

Heading into the third T20I against England, India were the overwhelming favorites to come out on top and seal the five-match series. However, the Men in Blue turned in a poor batting performance and fell 26 runs short of the visitors' target on Tuesday, January 28.

The fact that India lost despite winning the toss and electing to field wasn't a great sign. Although they restricted England to just 171 on a batting-friendly wicket, they never hit their straps in the chase.

Most Indian players endured disappointing outings in Rajkot, although a star bowler came up with another memorable display. On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the third T20I against England.

#3 Flop - Ravi Bishnoi

Picked as the secondary specialist spinner alongside Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi has had a series to forget so far. After going wicketless in Kolkata and Chennai, the leg-spinner turned in arguably his worst display in Rajkot.

Bishnoi lost his lines and lengths throughout his spell as the England batters looked to be aggressive against him. He castled Harry Brook, who was looking for a sweep, and should've had Jamie Smith off the batter's very first ball as Sanju Samson dropped a catch.

However, on the whole, Bishnoi wasn't reliable at all. In his last over, Liam Livingstone carted him for three sixes, which helped the visitors get something to bowl out. The spinner needs to find consistency.

#2 Star - Varun Chakaravarthy

Speaking of consistency among spinners, Varun Chakaravarthy has been the epitome of that since making his international comeback. The Tamil Nadu turned in another memorable display in the third T20I against England.

Chakaravarthy gave India a massive breakthrough by sending by the dangerous Jos Buttler. Then, in his last two overs, he broke the back of the England middle and lower order by prising out four scalps. His variations were unreadable, and he had excellent control over them.

Chakaravarthy is going from strength to strength.

#1 Flop - Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar came into the team for the second T20I and made an impact, picking up a wicket in the only over he bowled and chipping in with a handy cameo in the chase. His outing in Rajkot followed a largely similar pattern, except that he couldn't get going in both departments.

Sundar's only over went for 15 runs, and England's band of right-handers meant that he wasn't required with the ball after that. Promoted in the batting order, the left-hander struggled to get going and wasted two and a half overs for only six runs.

After Sundar's painstaking knock, India were always going to find it tough to scale down the English total. The Men in Blue need to ask themselves whether the all-rounder offers enough value in both departments to be part of the first-choice T20I side. As of now, it doesn't seem like he does.

