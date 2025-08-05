2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. KL Rahul

India recorded one of the most memorable Test victories in recent memory at The Oval in London on Monday, August 4. Shubman Gill and Co. beat England by six runs in the fifth and final Test as they produced a magnificent bowling performance in the first hour of Day 5.

Ad

With the win, India leveled the five-match Test series 2-2. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finished all square, with the visitors arguably being the better side over the course of the rubber. Most of their players delivered in the crunch final encounter, although a couple weren't at their best.

On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the fifth Test against England.

#3 Flop - Shubman Gill

England v India - 3rd Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

India's captain led well under new circumstances, and he must be appreciated for that. But Shubman Gill wasn't at his best in his primary department, continuing his strange streak of going four innings in London without a notable score.

Ad

Trending

Gill started the Test well, stroking a few classy boundaries in the first innings. However, he had a complete brainfade shortly after that, attempting a completely non-existent run to be caught short of his ground by Gus Atkinson. The same bowler had him back in the hut in the second innings, trapped in front while trying to play across the line.

Gill seemed set to break a number of run-scoring records after his start to the rubber, but his failures in the last Test meant that he fell narrowly short of the finish line.

Ad

#2 Star - Mohammed Siraj

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty

The final Test was mainly about one man's heroic efforts. Mohammed Siraj, the only fast bowler from both sides to feature in all five matches, saved his best for last at The Oval.

Ad

Siraj steamed in during all his spells, getting the ball to move around both in the air and off the surface. The fast bowler picked up nine wickets in the match, and his best spell of bowling came on the morning of the final day. He generated appreciable swing, and the three wickets he took established himself in Indian cricketing folklore once again.

Siraj was a real contender for the Player of the Series award, thanks to his tireless efforts and consistency.

Ad

#1 Flop - KL Rahul

England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

KL Rahul had a splendid series, making 532 runs in 10 innings and playing a number of hugely important knocks at the top of the order. However, in the fifth Test, he failed to deliver in both innings.

Rahul was caught out by seam movement off a hard length in the first innings as he chopped one back onto the stumps. In the second essay, he fished at one outside the off-stump to be caught behind the wicket. The opening batter couldn't be as secure as he was in the first four Tests and even survived a silly run-out chance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news