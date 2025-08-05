2 Indian players who flopped and 1 who starred in the 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. KL Rahul

India recorded one of the most memorable Test victories in recent memory at The Oval in London on Monday, August 4. Shubman Gill and Co. beat England by six runs in the fifth and final Test as they produced a magnificent bowling performance in the first hour of Day 5.
With the win, India leveled the five-match Test series 2-2. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy finished all square, with the visitors arguably being the better side over the course of the rubber. Most of their players delivered in the crunch final encounter, although a couple weren't at their best.
On that note, here are two Indian players who flopped and one who starred in the fifth Test against England.
#3 Flop - Shubman Gill
India's captain led well under new circumstances, and he must be appreciated for that. But Shubman Gill wasn't at his best in his primary department, continuing his strange streak of going four innings in London without a notable score.
Gill started the Test well, stroking a few classy boundaries in the first innings. However, he had a complete brainfade shortly after that, attempting a completely non-existent run to be caught short of his ground by Gus Atkinson. The same bowler had him back in the hut in the second innings, trapped in front while trying to play across the line.
Gill seemed set to break a number of run-scoring records after his start to the rubber, but his failures in the last Test meant that he fell narrowly short of the finish line.
#2 Star - Mohammed Siraj
The final Test was mainly about one man's heroic efforts. Mohammed Siraj, the only fast bowler from both sides to feature in all five matches, saved his best for last at The Oval.
Siraj steamed in during all his spells, getting the ball to move around both in the air and off the surface. The fast bowler picked up nine wickets in the match, and his best spell of bowling came on the morning of the final day. He generated appreciable swing, and the three wickets he took established himself in Indian cricketing folklore once again.
Siraj was a real contender for the Player of the Series award, thanks to his tireless efforts and consistency.
#1 Flop - KL Rahul
KL Rahul had a splendid series, making 532 runs in 10 innings and playing a number of hugely important knocks at the top of the order. However, in the fifth Test, he failed to deliver in both innings.
Rahul was caught out by seam movement off a hard length in the first innings as he chopped one back onto the stumps. In the second essay, he fished at one outside the off-stump to be caught behind the wicket. The opening batter couldn't be as secure as he was in the first four Tests and even survived a silly run-out chance.
