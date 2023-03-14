2 issues that Australia need to sort out ahead of the WTC Final

We have finally discovered which two teams will contest the second edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June.

Australia had already qualified for the marquee event some time ago, but they had to wait to find out which team they were going to be up against. India and Australia will face off at The Oval from June 7 onwards.

Both teams have done exceedingly well to book their places in the summit clash and will now be looking to go one step further. The two teams recently faced off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1, but it will be a different ballgame in the WTC Final due to different conditions in England.

Australia, who are playing their maiden WTC Final, will be desperate to add to their glittering cabinet by winning the mace. However, for that to happen, the Aussies will have to fine-tune a few things.

Here, we look at a couple of issues that Australia need to sort out ahead of the WTC Final.

#1 The David Warner conundrum

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 1

David Warner has only crossed 50 once in his last 15 Test innings, although he got a double century during that instance. Warner's form in Test cricket has been on the wane in recent times, and he has had a poor tour of India as well.

He played three innings on the tour, all of which were terrible, before he was concussed and had to return home.

Warner's troubles in English conditions are well and truly known to the fans of the game, courtesy of his struggles against Stuart Broad during the 2019 Ashes.

In Warner's absence, Travis Head did a more than decent job at the top of the order, and it will be interesting to see if the Aussies stick to the combination.

#2 Josh Hazlewood's availability for the WTC final

Australia v South Africa - Third Test: Day 4

For a long time now, Josh Hazlewood has been one of Australia's most reliable bowlers, especially in the longest format of the game.

He has been part of a three-pronged attack that also features Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. However, the tall quick has featured in only six Tests since the start of 2021 due to injuries.

He was also ruled out of the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to an Achilles injury. Australia will be hoping for the 32-year-old to regain full fitness ahead of the WTC final.

While they do have the likes of Scott Boland and Lance Morris who can come in for Hazlewood, the latter has enormous experience that definitely cannot be replaced.

Poll : Should Australia pick David Warner for the WTC Final? Yes No 0 votes