Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2 legendary players who could be recruited as India's spin bowling coach

Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
175   //    01 Oct 2018, 14:43 IST

<p>
Enter caption

Spin bowling has always been India's strength, be it in the red ball or limited overs format. India has produced a lot of spinners in the past while a good amount of them are currently doing their duties as well.

However, the misfiring of spinners at foreign wickets has been a concern for India for a long time. We witnessed the same in the recently concluded England series as well, especially in Tests.

India's red-ball specialist spinner, Ravi Ashwin had a good start to the Test series but later failed to settle things. While another prime spinner, Ravindra Jadeja appeared in only one match, so did chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Recently, a report released by Mumbai Mirror mentioned that India might appoint a spin bowling coach for the upcoming Australia tour. This has now opened the doors for some known names to get a chance or joining the Indian coaching staff.

When it comes it to spin bowling, a lot of names come to the mind, yet coaching a team like India is not an easy job. In this article, we tried to find who could be the former legend players to fit in this job:

#1 Muttiah Muralitharan

Semi Final 1 - Oxigen Masters Champions League 2016
Muralitharan

There can't be a better option for India than hiring the Lankan legend, Muttiah Muralitharan, for this job.

Having taken 800 Test and 534 ODI wickets, Muralitharan is still being considered as the greatest ever bowler produced in world cricket. He has coached the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past while presently doing the duty of a bowling coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. It was under his reign when Hyderabad lifted the title in 2016.

In 2015, he was appointed as coaching consultant by Australia prior to Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. However, he hadn't a very good outing as Australia lost that Test series by 3-0.

Meanwhile, there is no denying in the fact that owing to his experience he can help Indian spinners in the upcoming mega Australia tour.




1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Indian Cricket Team Daniel Vettori Muttiah Muralitharan
Mohsin Kamal
ANALYST
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Live's with writing, breathe's with cricket.
5 Changes India needs to bring to win the series in...
RELATED STORY
India's expected Test squad against Australia
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest ODI playing XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
Four issues the India need to address before the...
RELATED STORY
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
What India should do in order to win the Test series in...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19 Schedule: Complete Time Table,...
RELATED STORY
India tour of Australia 2018-19: Previous tours, Match...
RELATED STORY
India's strongest Test XI for Australia tour
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us