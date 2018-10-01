2 legendary players who could be recruited as India's spin bowling coach

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 175 // 01 Oct 2018, 14:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

Spin bowling has always been India's strength, be it in the red ball or limited overs format. India has produced a lot of spinners in the past while a good amount of them are currently doing their duties as well.

However, the misfiring of spinners at foreign wickets has been a concern for India for a long time. We witnessed the same in the recently concluded England series as well, especially in Tests.

India's red-ball specialist spinner, Ravi Ashwin had a good start to the Test series but later failed to settle things. While another prime spinner, Ravindra Jadeja appeared in only one match, so did chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

Recently, a report released by Mumbai Mirror mentioned that India might appoint a spin bowling coach for the upcoming Australia tour. This has now opened the doors for some known names to get a chance or joining the Indian coaching staff.

When it comes it to spin bowling, a lot of names come to the mind, yet coaching a team like India is not an easy job. In this article, we tried to find who could be the former legend players to fit in this job:

#1 Muttiah Muralitharan

Muralitharan

There can't be a better option for India than hiring the Lankan legend, Muttiah Muralitharan, for this job.

Having taken 800 Test and 534 ODI wickets, Muralitharan is still being considered as the greatest ever bowler produced in world cricket. He has coached the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past while presently doing the duty of a bowling coach for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL. It was under his reign when Hyderabad lifted the title in 2016.

In 2015, he was appointed as coaching consultant by Australia prior to Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. However, he hadn't a very good outing as Australia lost that Test series by 3-0.

Meanwhile, there is no denying in the fact that owing to his experience he can help Indian spinners in the upcoming mega Australia tour.

1 / 2 NEXT