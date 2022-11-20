2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand

Team India covered the first mile on their road to the 2024 T20 World Cup as they thrashed New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday, November 20.

After being asked to bat, the Men in Blue posted an imposing 191/6 on the back of Suryakumar Yadav's stunning unbeaten century. In response, the Kiwis managed only 126 to fall comfortably short of the Indian total. The result means it is now impossible for New Zealand to win the series, with the first T20I being a washout.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke by India in their win over New Zealand at the Bay Oval.

#3 Mistake - Team selection

England v India - 3rd Vitality IT20

India need to build towards the 2024 T20 World Cup, and they need to start now. With that in mind, it doesn't make much sense to field players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and perhaps even Yuzvendra Chahal. Fans and experts wanted Bhuvneshwar to be put on the bench in favor of the exciting Umran Malik, but Hardik Pandya and the team management went with the experienced pacer.

In the batting department, Sanju Samson didn't find a place as other underperforming names like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer got the nod. Neither playing XI member managed to deliver, adding weight to the claim that Samson is a must for India in the format.

India got their team selection all wrong in the second T20I. They had to play Malik and Samson.

#2 Masterstroke - Utilizing bowling resources

New Zealand v India - 1st T20

One of the biggest mysteries around Rohit Sharma's captaincy over the last few months was his utilization of Deepak Hooda. The skipper often spoke about needing six bowling options and included the all-rounder in teams but just wouldn't use his bowling, thereby never helping him build on the skill.

Hardik didn't make the same mistake. He brought on Hooda in the middle overs and gave him two overs to bowl, where he dismissed Daryl Mitchell and kept things tight otherwise. The off-spinner even bowled the penultimate over when the game was in the bag and added three scalps to his collection, finishing with figures of 4/10 in 2.5 overs.

Five of the six Indian bowlers got in on the wickets, with all of them performing their roles to perfection. Hardik himself didn't bowl, but the visitors cruised to a comfortable win by making the best use of their bowling resources.

#1 Mistake - Using Hardik Pandya at No. 5

New Zealand v India - 2nd T20

The same can't be said about batting resources, though. Both Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar aren't great at finishing off innings, but Hardik chose to entrust them with the responsibility by walking in at the fall of Shreyas Iyer's wicket in the 13th over.

Hardik was dismissed with three balls to go in the Indian innings, and he faced only 13 balls. The skipper didn't find the boundary even once during his stay at the crease and was bailed out by the ridiculous shot-making of Suryakumar at the other end.

India need to find finishers in the T20I format after appearing to look past Dinesh Karthik, and Hardik - despite his recent issues against hard lengths - is their best bet in that regard. Even if he's not being viewed as a long-term option, he was certainly the man for the job in the XI that took to the field in the second T20I.

