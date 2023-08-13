2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the 4th T20I vs West Indies

The shift in venue from the Caribbean to the USA worked out well for Team India as they hammered West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday, August 12.

With the win, the Men in Blue set up an enticing deciding clash at the same venue on Sunday, August 13. The five-match series is deadlocked at 2-2, and India will want to give their young squad some much-needed exposure to pressure matches at the highest level.

India will no doubt reflect on their performance in the fourth T20I, which was comprehensive for the most part. At the same time, though, the display featured a couple of wholly avoidable errors.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Team India in the fourth T20I against West Indies.

#3 Mistake - The Men in Blue didn't keep their foot on the pedal in the middle overs

Hardik Pandya's bowling changes were once again slightly puzzling

Towards the end of the powerplay in the first innings, India managed to worm their way back into the game. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Brandon King in the sixth over, giving the visitors an excellent chance to choke the West Indian batters in the middle overs.

Kuldeep Yadav immediately joined in on the action. He coaxed Nicholas Pooran into an ill-advised big hit off his very first delivery before prising out a tentative Rovman Powell a few balls later. The Windies slipped from 54/1 to 57/4, and India had a real chance to put their foot on the hosts' throats.

However, the Men in Blue somewhat lost the plot to Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer, who made 45 and 61 respectively. While the former, who isn't known for his big-hitting, was frequently fed slot balls, the latter bided his time before cutting loose off anything in his arc.

West Indies were in no position to reach a total close to 180 in the first innings. However, that's just what they did thanks to some poor bowling changes from Hardik Pandya and some sub-par execution from the Indian bowlers.

#2 Masterstroke - Finally, the Indian openers found their bearings

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill notched up a 165-run opening partnership

India's openers had turned in miserable performances in the first three T20Is. While Shubman Gill had three single-digit scores on the trot and Ishan Kishan failed in one of his two hits, Yashasvi Jaiswal walked back early on his debut in Guyana.

In the fourth T20I, though, the opening combination finally clicked.

Jaiswal made the most of friendly batting conditions in Florida, getting off to a fast start and giving his opening partner a little more time to get his eye in. The duo soon started seeing the ball well and finished the powerplay unscathed while going at 10 runs an over.

More importantly, Jaiswal and Gill didn't throw it away and batted on even after the powerplay. They were measured with their attacking strokeplay and turned the strike over whenever they had to.

India's 165-run opening partnership sealed the contest before it even began in the second innings.

#1 Mistake - Axar Patel bowled three overs in the powerplay

Axar Patel was carted around the ground in the powerplay

With Nicholas Pooran hammering any spinner not named Kuldeep Yadav in the middle overs, Hardik Pandya decided to play it safe by bowling out Axar Patel while he could - the powerplay.

Axar bowled the first over of the game and conceded a four and a six to Kyle Mayers, who was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh in the very next over. With two right-handers at the crease, Hardik was more than happy to toss the ball to the left-arm spinner two more times in the first six overs.

Axar, however, didn't repay the faith of his captain. He lost his radar quite often, sending down balls in the slot or short ones that the West Indian batters cashed in on. The Windies finished the powerplay on 55/2, which could've been worse if it not Arshdeep's well-executed over to close out the phase.

India have a solid new-ball option in Mukesh Kumar apart, while Hardik himself in the mix too. The Indian skipper made a mistake by bowling three overs of Axar - and four overs of spin - in the powerplay.

