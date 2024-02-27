2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in the 4th Test vs England

Four Tests in, we have a winner! India have secured the five-match series against England by virtue of their five-wicket win at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, continuing their unbeaten streak at home.

Ben Stokes and Co. fought hard over the course of the four matches, but they just couldn't capitalize on key moments. India held their nerve on a tricky Day 4 despite the loss of a few quick wickets to take an unassailable 3-1 lead despite being without many first-choice players.

For the hosts, it was a welcome series win in a rubber where they have been challenged on all fronts. While the Dharamsala Test won't have a say on the outcome of the assignment, the context of the World Test Championship means that India will want to reflect on their Ranchi win and get better.

On that note, here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Team India in the fourth Test against England.

#3 Mistake - India could've gotten creative with their batting order on Day 4

Rajat Patidar in action: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

On Day 4, India needed 152 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started well to keep the side ahead of the game, but the loss of both openers in quick succession gave rise to a couple of questions.

At that point, India should've been creative with their batting order and made the most of the best phase of batting in the day. With conditions getting tougher in the second and third sessions, it would've been ideal for them to send their fast scorers early on.

Either Rajat Patidar or Sarfaraz Khan could've been promoted up the order, with even Ravindra Jadeja being an option to keep a right-left combination in the middle. However, by the time Jadeja and Sarfaraz came to the crease, there were enough doubts in their minds from the way the surface was behaving.

It didn't cost India at the end of the day, though.

#2 Masterstroke - Dhruv Jurel and Shubman Gill took the harder path, but the right one

Jurel and Gill celebrate: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Four

Once the roller effect started wearing off, batting was anything but easy. Uneven bounce was a common phenomenon, and Stokes' fields meant that boundaries weren't readily available on Day 4.

It would've been easier for Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel to get distracted by a few wickets falling to defensive shots and thereby try to take the attack to the opposition. However, the duo understood that only bounce was a factor, and that the turn was still manageable.

Instead of trying to scale down the target quickly, Gill and Jurel trusted their decisive footwork to nurdle singles and doubles. The former used his feet expertly, making a noticeable change to his general approach in Tests.

The move paid off as the pair put on a chanceless, match-winning partnership to take India over the line.

#1 Mistake - Kuldeep Yadav was introducted too late in the first innings

Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless in the first innings: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One

England secured a decent first-innings lead, with their 353-run total being arguably above par. While their batters deserved plenty of credit for the same, India didn't do themselves any favors by being stubborn with their bowling changes.

Once again, R Ashwin wasn't given the new ball. And while that didn't affect the hosts greatly, with Akash Deep prising out three wickets, Mohammed Siraj was terribly expensive at the other end. Moreover, Kuldeep Yadav, arguably the best spinner on display in the series so far, was introduced very late.

Kuldeep came on as the fifth bowler, by which time Joe Root was already settled at the crease. He bowled just 12 overs out of England's 104.5, conceding 22 runs and going wicketless. Had Rohit Sharma brought him on earlier and given him a more prominent role, India could've been in control right from the first day of the Test.

