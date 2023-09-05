2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by India in their Asia Cup 2023 clash against Nepal

Team India got off to a winning start against Nepal in ODIs as they clinched the two teams' first-ever encounter in the format by 10 wickets on Monday, September 4.

With the win, the Men in Blue sealed their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four, alongside Pakistan from Group A. The convincing margin of victory was a welcome sign for India after their disappointing top-order display against the Men in Green.

Even in the contest against Nepal, Rohit Sharma and Co. made a few amateur errors that could've cost them dearly on another day. They will need to reflect on those flaws as they move towards the business end of the Asia Cup.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by Team India in their Asia Cup 2023 Group A clash against Nepal.

#3 Mistake - India's bowlers were often too short

Mohammed Siraj was guilty of bowling too many short balls

Aasif Sheikh and Kushal Bhurtel were the recipients of a few lifelines in the first five overs, with India's fielders dropping three catches. After that, though, the Indian bowlers lost the plot over the course of the powerplay.

Sheikh and Bhurtel were severe on anything short, and Mohammed Siraj was among those who unfortunately dished out a lot of that. Shardul Thakur was picked apart in his first over as well, although he did manage to prise out Bhurtel.

The Men in Blue could've looked to bowl fuller, with there being some movement on offer for the quicker bowlers.

#2 Masterstroke - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made the chase look much easier than it was

The Indian openers got through the run chase without incident

With rain reducing the chase to just 23 overs, Nepal's 230-run total was revised to a target of 145 for India. The conditions weren't ideal for batting, and the openers needed to perform very well to prevent any hiccups in the second innings.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made the chase look easy, barring the first over in which Karan KC troubled the Indian skipper. While Rohit looked to use his feet and play aerial shots across the line, Gill peppered the off-side gaps to start off his innings before smartly playing second fiddle.

Rohit and Gill ensured that India got over the line unscathed, with almost three overs to spare.

#1 Mistake - India's fielding was atrocious

India seemed to be sleeping on the field for most of the contest

India's catching and ground fielding were simply atrocious in the Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Nepal.

Shreyas Iyer, bizarrely placed at first slip even though Shubman Gill has generally manned that position in ODI cricket, started things off by dropping a straightforward chance.

Virat Kohli, of all people, grassed an absolute dolly at short cover. Soon after, Ishan Kishan seemed to completely lose the trajectory of a leg-lined delivery before letting it through his gloves and off to the boundary.

Although Kohli and Kishan later took good catches to somewhat atone for their mistakes, the likes of Shardul Thakur were guilty of some lazy efforts on the field. India can't afford to turn in such performances in their upcoming matches.

