2 Rohit Sharma records Yashasvi Jaiswal can break in Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal announced his arrival in international cricket with a memorable century in the first Test of the India vs West Indies series. The left-handed batter smacked a 387-ball 171 to help the Indian cricket team record a win by an innings and 141 runs at the Windsor Park.

Jaiswal became the first Indian cricketer to smash a hundred while making Test debut on West Indies soil. Overall, the youngster was the 17th Indian to register a Test hundred on debut. He was the fourth consecutive debutant from Mumbai cricket to achieve this feat.

Before Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw also accomplished this feat. Sharma has achieved the highest success among the aforementioned Mumbai players. He is currently the captain of the Indian Test team as well.

While Rohit Sharma has set many records in his Test career, Yashasvi Jaiswal can break the following two of them if he continues his fine form.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal can break Rohit Sharma's record in ICC World Test Championship

ICC launched the World Test Championship in 2019. It is a two-year tournament, where nine teams play six series each, with the top two teams at the end of the cycle, advancing to the WTC Final.

Rohit Sharma currently holds the record for the most centuries by an Indian in World Test Championship matches. The Indian captain has registered seven hundreds in this new ICC tournament so far, with the latest one coming against West Indies at Windsor Park.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored one century in World Test Championship matches. Fans who followed the left-handed batter closely during his domestic career, would know that he has a habit of scoring big in red-ball cricket.

Looking at his focus and determination levels in the first Test of his career, it should not be a surprise if Jaiswal continues in the same vein in the upcoming matches as well. At the moment, he needs seven more Test hundreds to break this record.

#2 Most consecutive centuries by an Indian debutant in Tests since 2000

As mentioned ahead, Rohit Sharma started his Test career with a century as well. He scored 177 runs on debut against West Indies in 2013 at Eden Gardens. The Indian captain also recorded a century in the next match of his debut series at the Wankhede Stadium.

Since 2000, no other Indian batter has scored more hundreds than Rohit in their career's first two Tests. If Yashasvi Jaiswal scores centuries in the next two Tests, he could break Rohit's record.

The overall record belongs to former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. He hit three centuries in his first three Tests in 1984-85.

The second Test of the India vs West Indies series will begin on July 20 at Queen's Park Oval. It will be exciting to see how Jaiswal performs.