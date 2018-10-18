×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

2 opening combinations India can try ahead of the Australia Test series

Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    18 Oct 2018, 04:55 IST

2018 has been a mixed year for the Indian Test team. While they have found home success, overseas, they have flattered to deceive. The team has never looked so full of energy ever and they carry a sort of excitement with them. The biggest positive has been their bowling attack, which more often than not, has picked up 20 wickets in a match.

The key to winning a Test match is to pick up all 20 wickets. This Indian team has given hope to their fans that they can finally be the best touring side in the world.


Team India, a formidable force to reckon with.
Team India, a formidable force to reckon with.

While the bowling has been good, their batting has been a major source of disappointment. An interesting fact is that India has failed to chase anything over 100 overseas since 2008 (they chased 102 runs against Australia), and it is a worrisome fact for Virat Kohli and the team management.

Virat has been leading the team from the front, but he hasn't received any substantial and consistent support from the rest of the Indian batting line-up. The Indian batting is a pale shadow of what it appears to be on paper. The secret to winning in Australia is scoring runs at a quick rate, playing attacking cricket and most important of all, building partnerships. Lack of partnerships hurt India in South Africa and England. 

India can make a few tweaks to their batting line-up to find some overseas success. Let's have a look at some left-field selections that India could think about to catch the Aussies off-guard.

2. Rahane- Dhawan


Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.
Rahane is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team.

Rahane is a good opener, and he has already shown us that in the past. He is a reliable performer, even though his recent performances may not indicate that. The Indian opening pair is struggling overseas, and it has hurt India a lot. KL Rahul's technique against the new ball has been questionable, and so has been Dhawan's approach.

Shaw is inexperienced and is yet to face the heat of international cricket. It wouldn't be advisable to play him against a full-strength Australian bowling line-up. 

Rahane is the best batsman in the Indian team after Virat Kohli when it comes to batting overseas. Rahane has a solid technique against the moving ball and once he's set, he's difficult to get through.

KL is a bright prospect for the Indian team, and playing him at number 5 might do some good for him as he will be relatively shielded from the new ball, making scoring easier for him.

This is something that India should try in the coming days.

1. Open with Pant- Dhawan


Pant has announced his arrival in the Test format
Pant has announced his arrival in the Test format

This seems highly unlikely too, considering that India likes to go with a left-right opening pair. Dhawan cannot be moved down the order because it doesn't suit his style of play. We have seen the Dhawan-Warner combo succeed big time in the IPL, and they both are attacking players.

If the openers get the team off to a flyer, it tends to put the opposition under pressure, forcing them to tamper with their plans. Pant can prove to be the solution to India's opening woes.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Team India Australia Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane Rishabh Pant Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Daiwik Tadikonda
ANALYST
An avid cricket lover with growing interest in football.
India-West Indies, 2018: 5 Best players of the series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies ODIs: 3 Things India Should Look to...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 4 Indian players who might...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian youngsters who can...
RELATED STORY
3 records created by India in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players to watch out for in the India-Windies...
RELATED STORY
4 wicketkeepers India could try in the Test series...
RELATED STORY
India's probable Test squad for home series against West...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Players for whom the second Test is vitally...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why ICC should adopt Ranji-style pattern in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us