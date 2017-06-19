2017 Champions Trophy XI

These players were superb for their side.

@shanky11173 by Shankar Narayan Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 20:14 IST

Yet another edition of the 2017 Champions Trophy drew to a close on Sunday with Pakistan clinching their maiden title by beating India in a one-sided final at The Oval on Sunday.

The competition saw several top notch performers and we here look at a XI, comprising of them:

1.Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan was once again in spectacular form for India

There are two Shikhar Dhawans- One Who plays bilateral and other series for India and one who butchers attacks in the Champions Trophy.

The Dhawan that we saw in the Champions Trophy is the player we all desperately wish to you see more often.

Because when he gets going, he tears into an attack. He's good off the front foot and when in flow, can be devastating off the back foot as we saw in the game against Bangladesh, when he played one of the shots of the tournament, pulling Taskin Ahmed for a six.

338 runs in 5 matches at an average of 67 meant that the left-hander took home the Golden Bat for a second consecutive edition and put himself firmly on the list of the greatest Champions Trophy performers.

2.Tamim Iqbal

Bangladesh's most consistent batsman of the competition. Iqbal was the rock at the top of the order for The Tigers, amassing 293 runs in 4 matches, that included a hundred on the opening day of the competition against Bangladesh.

Ever since starting out as a teenager in 2007, the left-hander has become one of the pillars of the side, during the course of the next decade and will need to show this form in the World Cup in a couple of years, if Bangladesh are to do well.

3.Fakhar Zaman

The left-handed opener made a real impact in Pakistan's fortunes in the semifinal and final, when he got the side off to blistering starts in both games. In the final, however, he carried on to register a hundred, which helped the Men In Green post a massive score of 338 runs on the board and put them firmly in the driver's seat.

Zaman finished with 252 runs in 4 matches at an average of 63.

4.Virat Kohli

The Indian captain may have failed in the final, but performed in three out of the five matches, he played in, scoring 258 runs at an average of 129. In both matches that he failed in, Kohli was dismissed for single-digit scores and especially in the final, his early dismissal dented India severely.

Kohli is one of four Indians in this XI