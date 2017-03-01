2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy- round 4, round-up: Yuvraj Singh's all-round efforts take Punjab to victory

Yuvraj Singh scored 66 and took 2 wickets against Railways

MS Dhoni’s Jharkhand are on a roll as they beat Saurashtra in a low-scoring encounter in the fourth round of 2017 Vijay Hazare trophy. Batting first on a seaming wicket at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Ishan Kishan got Jharkhand off to a flier despite losing partners at the other end and scored a fifty off just 38 balls before getting out on 53 off 40 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes. Skipper Dhoni added some valuable runs down the order before his team was dismissed for 125 in 27.3 overs.

Jharkhand bowlers came out all guns blazing as they struck at regular intervals and dismissed Saurashtra for just 83 and gave their team a 42-run win. Varun Aaron made full use of the seaming conditions and finished with figures of 4/20 in his 4 overs while Rahul Shukla scalped 4 wickets conceding 32 runs. In an another low-scoring tie, Tripura bundled out Himachal Pradesh for 68 (in chase of 207). Himachal Pradesh batted for just 15 overs with Tripura's new ball bowlers AK Sarkar and AS Sarkar shared the wickets by taking 6 wickets and 4 wickets respectively. As many as 6 HP batsmen failed to open their account.

Akshdeep Nath’s 143 along with Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten 45 off 20 balls helped Uttar Pradesh score a mammoth 387 in their 50 overs against Kerala and propelled them to a 245-run win. Indian middle order batsman Yuvraj Singh starred for Punjab with an all-round performance that saw him score 66 with the bat and pick 2 wickets with the ball. Let us take a look at what happened in the round 4 of the tournament.

Group A

Odisha 281/7 in 50 overs (Govinda Poddar 77, Abhishek Yadav 40, Swapnil Singh 3/58) lost to Baroda 284/5 in 46.2 overs (Aditya Waghmode 92, Deepak Hooda 78*) by 5 wickets.

Railways 246/9 in 50 overs (Arindam Ghosh 83, PS Singh 41, Yuvraj Singh 2/35) lost to Punjab 247/7 in 49.1 overs (Yuvraj Singh 66, Gurkeerat Mann 66, Manpreet Grewal 46*, Ashish Yadav 3/41) by 3 wickets.

Haryana 306/6 in 49 overs (SG Rohilla 118, Nitin Saini 54, Amit Verma 3/47) beat 253/9 in 49 overs (KB Arun Karthick 60, Pritam Das 65*, CK Bishnoi 2/15) by 53 runs.

Andhra 228/9 in 50 overs (AG Pradeep 115*, Felix Alemao 3/42, Saurabh Bandekar 2/48) beat Goa 225 in 50 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 82, Bharghav Bhatt 3/36, Swaroop 3/66) by 3 runs.

Group B

Uttar Pradesh 387/5 in 50 overs (Akshdeep Nath 143, Eklavya Dwivedi 75, Sarfaraz Khan 45*) beat Kerala 142 in 32 overs (Vishnu Vinod 32, Saurabh Kumar 2/17, Piyush Chawla 3/19) by 245 runs.

Tripura 206 in 49.5 overs (NN Sen Choudhary 51, Yashpal Singh 47, Pankaj Jaiswal 4/32) beat Himachal Pradesh 68 in 15 overs (Abhijit Sarkar 6/31, AS Sarkar 4/37) by 138 runs.

Maharashtra 270 in 48.5 overs (RD Gaikwad 8, NS Shaikh 58, M Mohammad 2/36) beat Tamil Nadu 248 in 49.1 overs (Baba Inderjith 49, Kaushik Gandhi 38, Shrikant Mundhe 4/43) by 22 runs.

Group C

Rajasthan 274/9 in 50 overs (Dishant Yagnik 100, Kanishk Seth 4/59) lost to Bengal 275/8 in 49 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 85*, Abhimanyu Eswaran 79, Kamalesh Nagarkoti 3/50, RD Chahar 3/33) by 2 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 213/9 in 50 overs (Shubham Sharma 40, Naman Ojha 30, Rohit Dahiya 2/32, Ishwar Chaudhary 2/39) lost to Gujarat 214/6 in 43.1 overs (Priyank Panchal 53, BH Merai 45, Saransh Jain 2/48) by 4 wickets.

Group D

Jharkhand 125 in 27.3 overs (Ishan Kishan 53, MS Dhoni 23, Shaurya Sanandia 5/47) beat Saurashtra 83 in 25.1 overs (Sheldon Jackson 20, Varun Aaron 4/20, Rahul Shukla 4/32) by 42 runs.

Hyderabad 197 in 47 overs (B Sandeep 70*, SV Thakur 4/44, Ashutosh Singh 2/44) beat Chhatisgarh 193/9 in 50 overs (Ashutosh Singh 64, Mehdi Hasan 2/30, Ravi Kiran 2/33) by 4 runs.

Services 214 in 48.4 overs (Nakul Verma 68, SU Yadav 52, Parvez Rasool 3/36) beat Jammu and Kashmir 190 in 45.1 overs (Ahmad Omar Bandey 59, Vipin Singh 3/41, DG Pathania 2/28) by 24 runs.