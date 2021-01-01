2020 Roundup: 9 memorable cricket moments captured in pictures

2020 will always be carved into our memories as an unpredictable year, one which forced all of us to rethink and restructure our lives. The world has been topsy turvy courtesy the pandemic, and cricket has been no exception.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced all cricket to come to a standstill for months. It was only the third time in the history of the game that all scheduled matches were called off and there was no cricketing action for fans and enthusiasts. The previous two instances of the gentleman's game coming to a halt were during World War I and World War II.

1. Introduction of bio-bubble by England Cricket Board (ECB)

Players had to quarantine and stay restricted as part of Bio-Secure Bubble protocols

Thanks to the ECB, the halt in cricket did not continue for as long as it did during the previous two instances. The cricketing board introduced all other boards to the concept of Bio-Secure Bubbles, and fans started enjoying live cricketing action once again amidst testing times of lockdowns and staying indoors.

2. Players taking a knee - The Black Lives Matter Movement

Covid-19 was not the only topic which grabbed headlines in 2020. The sad death of George Floyd caused a ripple effect across the globe. When cricket resumed in July with a Test series between England and West Indies, everyone present on the field took a knee to show their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement (BLM).

West Indies team taking a knee to support the Black Lives Matters movement

Honouring George Floyd and raising awareness by taking a knee became a norm in cricket and other sports soon. South Africa opted not to take the knee during the T20I series against England, and faced sharp criticism for the same.