2020 Under 19 World Cup: 3 Indian players to watch out for

Published Jan 08, 2020

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019/20

The U19 World Cup is always a tournament which is much anticipated by cricket fans because it gives a glimpse of the future stars. Many cricketers, who once featured for India in U19 World Cup, went on to have a very illustrious career at the senior level.

There is no better example of that than the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli who first came into the limelight in the U19 World Cup in 2008 and broke into the Indian senior squad later that year. Kohli hasn’t looked back ever since and is on his way to breaking most of the existing batting records in the game.

Yuvraj Singh is another name who comes to mind when we talk about the U19 World Cup. Not only has the Punjab left-hander won the U19 World Cup for India, he thereafter won the T20I World Cup and the ODI World Cup with the senior team as well.

The next U19 World Cup is only a couple of weeks away and the Indian squad that has been announced for the tournament has some exciting players again who are very much capable of making it big in world cricket at some stage.

Here are the 3 Indian players to watch out for in 2020 U19 World Cup

#1 Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg has come through the ranks and he has been a heavy run-scorer at every age group he has played so far. He was 17 years of age when the Indian squad for the 2018 U19 World Cup was announced and he was in the reckoning to make that squad as well. However, he couldn’t make it eventually, much to his disappointment.

Garg has not only got himself into the Indian squad for the 2020 U19 World Cup, but he has also shown such tremendous composure at the junior level that he has been given the captaincy of the side as well.

The stylish right-hander, who is also a handy medium pacer, has scored 548 runs in the 18 youth ODIs he has played for India, averaging close to 40. Garg also averages more than 60 with the bat in first-class cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

