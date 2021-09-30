2021 T20 World Cup: "Hopefully, we continue to prove that when it comes to T20, we maybe a step above the rest" - Kieron Pollard

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has spoken about the nation's love for the shortest format of the game. The Caribbeans have been remarkably successful in the format with two T20 World Cups to their name.

With the current side, blended with experience and youth, aspiring for a record third title, Kieron Pollard reckons that the prospect of being able to express themselves is a key factor for their fondness towards the format. While speaking to the ICC's official website, Pollard said:

"I just think that the format, we get an opportunity to express ourselves in a short piece of time and that's something we like to do, we are an exciting bunch of cricketers. But having said that, over the years we have gained a lot of knowledge of how to play T20 Cricket and the different sort of changes and what is needed at different times in order to be successful."

The West Indies skipper also expressed his optimism ahead of the multi-nation tournament in the UAE. The side staged a fightback for the ages in the 2012 and 2016 editions to win silverware. Pollard added:

'We're looking forward to the T20 World Cup against and hopefully we can, you know, show our worth and continue to prove that when it comes to T20, we maybe a step above the rest."

This might be the final major international assignment for several of the senior players as the West Indies usher in a new era.

Pollard and Co. walk into the T20 World Cup as one of the favourites

West Indies are among the favorites to clinch the title along with India and England. Their aggressive brand of cricket, coupled with specialist T20 players across all departments, make them a force to be reckoned with.

The defending champions have been drawn with Australia, South Africa and England in the Super 12s with two more teams set to join the group. They will start their campaign against England in a repeat of the 2016 final, in Dubai on October 23.

They head into the World Cup on the back of series wins over Sri Lanka and Australia and defeats to South Africa and Pakistan, with all of the matches taking place at home.

