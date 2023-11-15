2023 World Cup: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs New Zealand match ft. Virat Kohli

Team India will square off against New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue have been the best side in the league phase of the tournament, winning all of their nine games. However, they will have to start from scratch in the semi-final against New Zealand, who have given them enough scare in ICC knockout games. Be it the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals or the ICC World Test Championship final, the Kiwis have ended India's campaign prematurely on a couple of occasions.

Rohit Sharma and company will aim to overcome their nemesis and keep their hope alive for another World Cup title at home. The Blackcaps are one of the most consistent teams and they will do all the right things needed to give India another heartbreak.

With the stage set for an exciting battle and Wankhede known for its true bounce, a run-fest is on the cards on Wednesday. Both teams have in-form batters who will look to make it count in the knockouts.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's India vs New Zealand semi-final match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's aggressive intent at the top has been a blessing for the team.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been at his absolute best in this World Cup, leading the team from the front. He has been the aggressor for the side inside the powerplays, accumulating quick runs in the first 10 overs.

Rohit is the fourth-highest run-scorer in the competition with 503 runs from nine games at an average of 55.88. His strike rate of 121.49 is also the highest among the top 10 run-scorers in the tournament.

He has struck three half-centuries and a record-breaking hundred, which made the batter with most tons in ODI World Cups.

Rohit will look to continue his form and play his best knock as the Men in Blue look to overcome their knockout woes against New Zealand. The Indian skipper also knows the conditions more than anyone else, having played all his life here, making him a prime contender to be among the highest run-scorers.

#2 Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra has had a memorable World Cup in India.

The young New Zealand all-rounder has been the find of the tournament so far. He has gone from strength to strength with each passing game and has led the Kiwi batting unit in the absence of skipper Kane Williamson, who missed a few games due to injury.

To everyone's surprise, Ravindra is currently the third-highest run-getter in the tournament. The elegant-looking left-handed batter has amassed 565 runs in nine games at an average of 70.62, including three centuries and two fifties.

Ravindra also played a sublime 75-run knock in the last meeting in Dharamsala. This will give him confidence and he will look to play another big knock on Wednesday.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli preparing for the big semi-final.

The former Indian skipper has been a blockbuster hit so far in the World Cup. Virat Kohli has led the batting in most of the games, more so, when the team needed the most.

Quite rightly, he is the highest run-scorer of the ODI World Cup. He is six short of 600 runs and averages an astronomical 99 with the aid of two centuries and five fifties.

Kohli played a clutch knock of 95 when these two sides met in the group stage. He helped the Men in Blue chase down 274 runs, with two overs to spare.

With this edition likely to be his last ODI World Cup, the right-handed batter will look to make it memorable for himself and the entire team by playing a big knock.