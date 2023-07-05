2023 World Cup Qualifiers: Qualification scenarios for World Cup after Zimbabwe's dramatic loss to Scotland

Zimbabwe suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Scotland in the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday. They were the favorites to qualify for the mega event after they registered a win against West Indies in the group stage. However, losses against Sri Lanka and Scotland in the Super Sixes has led to Zimbabwe's early exit.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Cricket World Cup 2023. There is one more slot vacant in the mega event. West Indies, Oman and Zimbabwe have already been eliminated from the race to the mega event. Zimbabwe are third right now with three wins from five matches. Had their net run rate been better, they would have still been alive.

Speaking of Zimbabwe's defeat against Scotland earlier today, the home team failed to chase a modest target of 235 runs, much to the disappointment of the local fans present in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe produced some spectacular performances on the road to Super Sixes, but they could not perform well when it mattered the most.

Zimbabwe have six points in five matches, with their net run rate being -0.099. The big defeat against Sri Lanka, where they lost with 101 balls remaining, proved to be the reason behind their early exit.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Chris Sole is named Player of the Match!



#WorldCupQualifier #Scotland #Zimbabwe Scotland keep their World Cup hopes alive with a nail-biting victory over Zimbabwe! 🏏Chris Sole is named Player of the Match! Scotland keep their World Cup hopes alive with a nail-biting victory over Zimbabwe! 🏏💥Chris Sole is named Player of the Match! 👏#WorldCupQualifier #Scotland #Zimbabwe https://t.co/Cc8gwxnHGu

Scotland and Netherlands are in the race to grab the 10th spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 now. One of the two associate nations will qualify for the mega event. It is pertinent to note that Scotland last qualified for a 50-over World Cup back in 2015, whereas the Dutch team has not appeared at the mega event after 2011.

The Netherlands are currently fourth in the Super Sixes standings with four points from as many matches. Their net run rate stands at -0.042, while Scotland's net run rate is +0.296.

In this article now, we will look at the 2023 World Cup qualification scenario for Scotland and the Netherlands ahead of their battle against each other on July 6.

How can Scotland qualify for the 2023 World Cup?

Scotland have their fate in their hands. They just need to win their last Super Sixes match against the Netherlands on July 6 in Bulawayo, and the Scots will be through to the 2023 World Cup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The host team's quest for the World Cup 2023 qualification falls short.



#WorldCupQualifier #Zimbabwe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Heartbreak for Zimbabwe's cricket team!The host team's quest for the World Cup 2023 qualification falls short. Heartbreak for Zimbabwe's cricket team! 💔 The host team's quest for the World Cup 2023 qualification falls short. 😢#WorldCupQualifier #Zimbabwe twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/hsHdUs4FG4

In case the Scottish team loses the match, they will still have a chance. However, they will have to ensure that the Netherlands does not win by more than nine runs or have more than nine balls in hand while chasing a target. If rain abandons the match, Scotland will qualify.

How can the Netherlands qualify for 2023 World Cup?

Netherlands will have to bring their 'A' game to the table to make it to the mega event for the first time in 12 years. The Dutch team needs to beat Scotland by 30+ runs or chase a target with six overs to spare in their battle on July 6.

If the Netherlands win by less than nine runs or chase the target after 48.3 overs, they will still be eliminated. All eyes will be on the battle between Netherlands and Scotland on July 6 in Bulawayo.

Poll : Which team will qualify for 2023 World Cup? Netherlands Scotland 0 votes