2023 World Cup: Virender Sehwag picks first five players in his dream ODI XI

India legend Virender Sehwag has picked the first five players of his dream ODI XI, including three Indians, the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed on Friday, September 8.

The 2011 World Cup champion picked India captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The other two picks were Australian opener, David Warner and New Zealand’s middle-order batter Glenn Phillips.

Among active players, Rohit is currently India’s leading run-scorer In the World Cup, having amassed 648 runs in the 50-over marquee ICC event. The right-handed batter is the joint-most century scorer alongside legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the 50-over tournament. The 36-year-old also holds the record for the most tons in a single edition of the event (2019 World Cup in England).

Kohli, on the other hand, is one of the biggest match-winners for the Men in Blue. The right-handed batter has played in the last three World Cups. He has smashed 46 tons in the ODIs, only behind Tendulkar (49 centuries).

Bumrah, meanwhile, has strengthened Team India ahead of the tournament, having made his comeback after a lengthy injury layoff. The 29-year-old is a death-over specialist for the Men in Blue, with the ability to bowl Yorkers at will. The speedster has scalped 121 wickets in 73 ODIs at an economy rate of 4.63 so far.

Virender Sehwag picks David Warner and Glenn Phillips as overseas choices in his dream ODI XI ahead of the World Cup

Among overseas choices, Sehwag has picked David Warner, a batter who plays in a similar style to him. The left-handed opener is Australia’s leading run-scorer in the ODI World Cup, having amassed 992 runs in 18 games at an average of 62, including four tons.

In a surprise pick, Sehwag opted for New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips, who is yet to play in the World Cup. The right-handed batter has amassed 351 runs in 16 ODIs so far. The 26-year-old, though, has been outstanding in T20Is, scoring 1559 runs in 63 T20Is, including two tons and nine half-centuries.

Sehwag was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams. The right-handed batter represented India in 104 Tests, 251 ODIs, and 19 T20Is, scoring 17253 across formats, 38 tons, and 72 half-centuries. The 44-year-old had scored 843 runs in 22 games in the 50-over World Cup.

