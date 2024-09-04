2024 Duleep Trophy Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The much-awaited 2024 Duleep Trophy tournament will start tomorrow morning in Bengaluru and Anantapura. The BCCI selection committee has divided India's top cricketers into four squads for the first-class competition.

India A, India B, India C and India D will compete in a round-robin tournament from September 5 to 22. Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer are the skippers of the four teams.

Several big names of Indian cricket like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rahul Chahar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar and Mayank Markande will be in action in the 2024 Duleep Trophy.

The top performers in the first round may even earn a place in India's squad for the upcoming World Test Championship series against Bangladesh, starting September 19. Before the Duleep Trophy starts, here's a quick look at the telecast and live streaming details for the matches.

Duleep Trophy 2024 Telecast Channel list in India

Viacom18 owns the rights to telecast and live stream Indian domestic cricket matches to Indian audiences. The Duleep Trophy is part of BCCI's domestic cricket schedule, which is why all the matches will be live on Sports18 and JioCinema.

Live streaming of all games will be available on JioCinema, while they will be telecast on Sports18 - 3 and Sports18 Khel. Two matches will happen simultaneously in each round of 2024 Duleep Trophy, but the broadcaster is yet to announce the line-up and channel for each match officially.

Fans will have to check the channel listings to know more about the matches being aired on the Sports18 network. The start time for all matches is 9 am IST. Here is the full telecast channel list:

India: Sports18 - 3, Sports18 Khel (TV) and JioCinema (Live streaming)

