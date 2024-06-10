2024 T20 World Cup: 3 records that were broken during India’s miraculous 6-run victory over Pakistan in Match 19

It was another India-Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter that will go down in history! The Men in Blue snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to extend their dominant streak to 7-1 over their arch-rivals in T20 World Cups. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York witnessed a thriller on Sunday, June 9.

After being asked to bat first, India were off to a rocky start as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got out early. Rishabh Pant looked jittery but continued to play aggressively. Only three players got to double-digit scores as India were bowled out for 119.

Pakistan looked all set to chase down the low total. Mohammad Rizwan was still at the crease at the 14-over mark and India needed something special. Jasprit Bumrah made the Pakistani batters dance to his tunes and helped India restrict them to just 113/7.

With the match going down in the history books, let's take a look at the notable records that were broken in India's superb win vs Pakistan.

#1 Lowest score defended by India in T20I history

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Rohit Sharma couldn't have asked for a better show from his bowlers. They were simply outstanding. If Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj started well, Hardik Pandya was superb in the middle overs. Axar Patel also took one wicket and Jasprit Bumrah was, as usual, out of this world.

With this, India defended their low score of 119/10. This is now the lowest-ever total the Men in Blue has ever defended in T20Is.

The previous lowest came against Zimbabwe when India defended 138 runs in 2016. Apart from this, it is also the joint-lowest total defended in T20 World Cup history. Sri Lanka also restricted New Zealand before 119 in 2014.

#2 Most wins against an opponent in T20 World Cups

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

India's win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup wasn't just about securing two points. This victory marks a historic feat for the team. With this win, India boasts a dominant 7-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20 World Cups.

This dominance translates into the most wins by any team against a single opponent in the history of the T20 World Cup (including tie matches that ended up giving results).

Previously, the record was held by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who have won six games against Bangladesh and West Indies, respectively.

#3 Indian bowler with the most POTM awards in ICC events

India v Pakistan - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Time and again, Jasprit Bumrah has proved why he is the best in the world. It was another day in the office for the great man, who single-handedly boosted India's confidence.

When the chips were down, he scripted a resounding comeback, not giving Pakistan any chance to breathe.

His incredible spell of 3/14 unsurprisingly earned him the Player of the Match award. With his latest POTM award, Bumrah has created history by becoming the Indian bowler (including all-rounders) with the most POTM honors for India in ICC events.

Even in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Bumrah took away the prestigious award. In total, he has five POTM awards, one more than Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja.

