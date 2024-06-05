2024 T20 World Cup: 3 records that can be broken in today’s India vs Ireland match

As the International Cricket Council (ICC) has returned to the 16-team format for the men's T20 World Cup 2024, this edition is likely to be a record-breaking one.

Not only are there an unprecedented number of good teams playing a ton of matches each, but almost every team has been fine-tuned to the needs of the format. The latter took time but now, with the slow emergence of data and analysis, each team is maximizing the potential of every player and situation.

In India's campaign opener against the underrated Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, there are three such records on the line. Check them out

Trending

#3 Paur Stirling -- most fours in T20Is

It's a bit of a long shot (most other Irish cricketers aren't close to easier milestones), especially for the slow pitch and the sand-based outfield in New York, but if Ireland legend Paul Stirling strikes 16 fours against India, he'll break Babar Azam's ongoing record for most boundaries in T20Is.

The Pakistan captain is at 432 from 112 innings while Stirling is at 417 after 141 innings. Although Stirling has taken more innings than Babar, it can't take away from the fact that he's one of the most prolific four-hitters in the world. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the two men who've scored more runs than him in the format are far behind in boundary count -- 361 and 359 respectively.

#2 Virat Kohli -- most fours in T20 World Cups

Talking about fours and Kohli, the Indian maestro also has a similar record approaching. In 27 innings at the T20 World Cup, he has scored 103 boundaries, which is now just eight behind Mahela Jayawardene's 111 in 31 essays.

Kohli, the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history, is more than capable of grabbing this record as well. He would enjoy the conditions in the USA because unlike flat wickets, where batters with better six-hitting ability outshine him, grounds here would support attrition and anchoring, which are Kohli's strengths.

#1 Rohit Sharma can become the most successful T20I captain for India

Although he's yet to win an ICC title as captain, Rohit Sharma is well set to get a stamp on his credentials as a T20 captain. If India beat Ireland on Wednesday, it would be their 42nd win under Rohit, making him the most successful captain in the format for India. Currently, he's tied with MS Dhoni at 41 wins.

Dhoni found 41 wins in 72 matches while Rohit's on the verge of beating that in just his 55th match as the captain. The former Mumbai Indians captain's win-loss ratio for India is 3.41 -- head and shoulders above anyone who has led the country in the format more than three times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback