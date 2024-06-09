2024 T20 World Cup: 3 records that can be broken in today’s India vs Pakistan match

Individual records hardly matter in marquee tournaments like the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup. When India play Pakistan today, with a Super-Eight place on the line for the latter, they matter even less.

But that's just till the time the euphoria of the match takes over the ecosystem. Once that's done, players and fans alike know that it's generally the records that define a player's legacy, and the difference between good and great.

Below are three big records that can be broken on Sunday in New York.

#3 Haris Rauf can become the fastest to 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan

Pakistan quick Haris Rauf hasn't been in great form of late. However, he's quite close to a record that signifies his value in the team. If he picks up four or more wickets (difficult but not impossible, given how the New York wicket has behaved), he can become the fastest to 100 T20I wickets for Pakistan.

The record is currently held by leg-spinner Shadab Khan, who has taken 107 wickets in 101 matches and crossed the 100 barrier in his 87th game. He's also the only one with more than 100 T20I wickets. In comparison, Rauf has 96 in just 69 matches and can beat Shadab's record by a big margin.

#2 Virat Kohli can register a unique record to his name

Indian opener Virat Kohli is usually close to a new record whenever he steps onto the field. On Sunday, he'll have the chance to beat Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene's record for most fours in T20 World Cups.

In 28 innings in T20 World Cups, he has scored 103 boundaries, now just eight behind Jayawardene's 111 in 31 innings. He has a great chance of getting the record against Pakistan, a team against which he has top-scored for India in every T20 World Cup head-to-head game since his first in 2012.

#1 Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are chasing the same record

In the last few years, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have become contentious figures in Pakistan and around the world. They are top-class technicians and crucial part of the team. However, their inability to adapt to the pace of the game has resulted in multiple T20 losses for Pakistan.

In New York, where the conditions will suit their style, they'll be chasing the same record. Babar and Rizwan are 29 and 35 runs behind, respectively, to become the fastest from their country to 500 runs in T20 World Cups.

Only three Pakistan players have gone past the 500-run mark in T20 World Cups — Shoaib Malik (27 matches), Shahid Afridi (31), and Mohammad Hafeez (29). Babar and Rizwan will take the field in just their 15th appearances, giving them ample time to break the record.

