2024 T20 World Cup: 3 records that can be broken in today’s India vs USA match

After beating Pakistan, a team with over 10 times their cricketing budget, 100 times better facilities, and exponentially more experience, co-hosts USA have gained the tag of 'giant killers' in the 2024 T20 World Cup. On Wednesday, at New York's Nassau County, they face the biggest giant of them all - India.

The difference between the two teams can be gauged by the fact that it's almost impossible to find a readable interesting record that a USA player can break in this game. For all their qualities, they are still pretty young in the world of international cricket. India's three biggest stars, meanwhile, are in line for massive milestones.

Check them here:

#3 Virat Kohli is still eying boundary record

Like most batters who have played in New York, Indian opener Virat Kohli has had a torrid 2024 T20 World Cup campaign so far, scoring just five runs in two games. The clash against the USA might just help him regain some of his mojo.

If he gets set, he might eye Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene's record for most fours in T20 World Cups. In 29 T20 World Cup appearances, Kohli has scored a whopping 104 boundaries, with the last coming against Pakistan on Sunday. He's just seven behind Jayawardene's 111 (31 innings).

If there's anyone who can time balls well enough to collect six boundaries at the New York outfield, it is him. This could be the match he does that.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah can be the quickest to 20 T20 World Cup wickets

In the form Jasprit Bumrah is in since returning from injury last year, you can't put taking four wickets against the USA past him, especially on a track that's supporting pacers better than anywhere else. That'll take him to 20 wickets in just his 13th T20 World Cup match, making him the quickest Indian to the milestone.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, India's highest and the second-highest wicket-takers in T20 World Cups, respectively, took 14 and 20 matches to take 20 wickets in T20 World Cups.

Bumrah would also be the first Indian pacer to the record, although Hardik Pandya (18 wickets in 18 matches) is ahead of him.

#1 Rohit Sharma can barge into record books with one T20I hundred

It's the most difficult of the three but that's why, the biggest. On a ground where teams have struggled to collectively cross the 100-run mark, if Rohit Sharma conjures up something special and reaches three figures, he'll not only be the first to score a century at this ground but also go to the top of the table for most T20I tons.

Currently, the Indian captain is tied with Australia's Glenn Maxwell for five T20I hundreds. Another one here would make him the first-ever batter to score six big ones.

Although it would be in over 50 more matches than Maxwell, it'll be a massive achievement, a bright spot in his quite up-and-down T20I career.

