2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Canada match

Another game in Florida ended as a washout as the Group A fixture between India and Canada was abandoned without a single ball being bowled. With this, India's T20 World Cup 2024 group stage ended with seven points. Meanwhile, Canada are at third spot with just three points.

Yesterday, it was the USA vs. Ireland that was washed out due to persistent rain, which ultimately knocked out Pakistan from the ongoing tournament. Pakistan needed Ireland to beat USA in that game. However, with that didn't happen, it was India and USA who qualified for the Super 8s.

Only one game remains from Group A - Pakistan vs Ireland. This fixture, however, doesn't hold much significance but the Babar Azam-led side will have nothing but pride to play for.

With this, India have finished their group stages with seven points and at a net run rate (NRR) of +1.137. Canada, meanwhile, won just one game and finished with 3 points and at a NRR of -0.493.

Pakistan can finish third on Group A points table

England & Pakistan Net Sessions

It has been a tournament to forget for Pakistan as they were eliminated with one match left in their group stages. The Babar Azam-led side started their campaign with a humbling loss against the USA and were pipped against a relentless India side.

With this, they were always the third-best team in Group A. They can also finish third on the table, provided if they clinch their last game over Ireland. Notably, Pakistan and Ireland were involved in a three-match T20I series earlier this year, where the former emerged victorious by 2-1 scoreline.

Pakistan have just two points from three games, with their NRR hovering at +0.191. Ireland, meanwhile, have only one point, with their NRR (-1.712) being the worst among all.

