2024 T20 World Cup Qualification scenarios: How can England, Scotland, Bangladesh and Netherlands qualify for Super 8?

Co-hosts United States of America confirmed their berth in the Super 8 round of the ICC Men's 2024 T20 World Cup on Friday, June 14. The US sealed their spot after their Group A match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida was abandoned due to rain without the toss taking place.

Following the washout, United States and Ireland got one point each. With five points, the US are confirmed of finishing second in Group A. The result also means that Pakistan have been knocked out of the World Cup. Babar Azam and co. have had to pay a heavy price for losing to the US and India from dominating positions.

Earlier, Afghanistan also confirmed their spot in the Super 8 round from Group C by virtue of their seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in Tarouba, Trinidad. With three wins in as many matches, Afghanistan are atop Group C. The result also means New Zealand (zero points from two games) were knocked out of the ICC event with two group matches to play.

Following Friday's results, we look at what England, Bangladesh, Scotland and Netherlands need to do to qualify for the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup.

England (3 points from 3 matches)

After England's first match against Scotland produced no result, they went down to Australia by 36 in their second match in Group B.

The defending champions, though, came up with a timely performance to hammer Oman by eight wickets in Antigua on Friday. They bundled out the opposition for 47 in 13.2 overs and gunned down the target in 3.1 overs.

With the thumping triumph, England also gave a major boost to their net run rate, which stands at +3.081.

Their qualification path to the Super 8 round is pretty straightforward. They need to beat Namibia in their last group match on June 15 and hope that Australia get the better of Scotland. In such a scenario, England will progress to the Super 8 on better net run rate.

Scotland (5 points from 3 matches)

Scotland have been impressive in the T20 World Cup. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Scotland have had an impressive run in the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign. They are second in Group B, with two wins and one no result from three matches. The Scots have registered impressive victories over Namibia (five wickets) and Oman (seven wickets).

England's crushing win over Oman has, though, made their qualification path for the Super 8 round extremely tough. If Scotland beat Australia in their last Group B match, they will progress to the next stage of the T20 World Cup, though.

A loss to the Aussies will see them finish equal on points with England (assuming England beat Namibia). However, with a net run rate of +2.164 in comparison to England's +3.081, they won't be able to reach the Super 8.

Meanwhile, if Namibia beat England, Scotland will be through to the next round. In case of a washout in either game, the Scots will make the Super 8.

Bangladesh (4 points from 3 matches)

With four points from three games, Bangladesh are well placed to qualify to the Super 8 as the second team from Group D. They have registered wins over Sri Lanka and Netherlands, while going down to South Africa by a narrow margin.

Bangladesh will confirm their slot if they beat Nepal in their last group match. They have a chance of making it to the Super 8 even if they lose to Nepal, provided Netherlands go down to Sri Lanka and if Nepal don't beat both South Africa and Bangladesh.

If Bangladesh lose to Nepal and Netherlands beat Sri Lanka, net run rate would come in the equation.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, if Netherlands beat Sri Lanka by 15 runs, Bangladesh will need to ensure that they don't lose to Nepal by more than 37 runs (assuming teams batting first score 160).

Netherlands (2 points from 3 matches)

Netherlands have had their moments in the World Cup. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Courtesy of their six-wicket win over Nepal, Netherlands are still in contention to book a place in the next round. For that, they will need to beat Sri Lanka by as big a margin as possible, though.

They also need to hope that Bangladesh lose to Nepal by a big enough margin so that they finish above Najmul Hossain Shanto's team on net run rate. Netherlands' run rate is -0.408, while Bangladesh' is +0.478.

With one point from two games, Nepal too are mathematically in the race. However, they need to beat both South Africa and Bangladesh in their last two group fixtures.

That way, they will finish on five points, while Bangladesh will be stuck on four and Netherlands too can reach a maximum of four points.

