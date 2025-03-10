2025 Champions Trophy: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's India vs New Zealand match ft. Virat Kohli

Team India leaped over the final hurdle with flair as they beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9. A crowd packed with blue at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium watched on with glee as the defending T20 World Cup champions added another ICC title to their cabinet.

It was a fairly complete performance from India, whose batters and bowlers complemented each other well. Even though conditions became tougher for batting in the second half of the chase, Rohit Sharma and Co. held their nerve and played excellent cricket to get over the line. At the same time, a couple of key names didn't have the best time.

On that note, here are two Indian players who starred and one who flopped in their Champions Trophy final clash against New Zealand.

#3 Star - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma racked up another ICC trophy as Indian captain as he led the Men in Blue to the 2025 Champions Trophy. The opening batter reserved his best batting performance of the tournament for the summit clash as he picked apart the New Zealand bowlers in the powerplay to set the tone for the chase.

Rohit's classic lofted shots over the leg-side made an appearance as he put Kyle Jamieson and Will O'Rourke under pressure. Once Nathan Smith was introduced into the attack, he immediately went on the charge, collecting a series of boundaries to essentially secure a game-defining advantage for his side.

Although Rohit was dismissed in disappointing fashion while trying to slog one across the line, he did his job. His stellar 76 will be remembered for a long time to come.

#2 Flop - Virat Kohli

Another senior batter who is no stranger to making important contributions, Virat Kohli lasted just two balls in Dubai. The India No. 3 was always expected to struggle against the Kiwi spinners, and he was trapped in front by Michael Bracewell.

Kohli played all around one that turned in, with Bracewell's guile proving too much for him. He even burned a review, even though it was abundantly clear that nothing could have forced the umpire to overturn a straightforward decision.

When Kohli was dismissed, India would've been slightly rattled after losing two wickets in quick succession. However, the others in the side did their job to ensure that the slip-up wasn't costly.

#1 Star - Kuldeep Yadav

Like Rohit, Kuldeep Yadav reserved his best for last. After appearing to be off-color over the course of the Champions Trophy, the left-arm wrist-spinner well and truly turned up in the final against New Zealand.

Kuldeep kicked off his spell by castling Rachin Ravindra with a delightful googly that bamboozled the Kiwi southpaw. Soon after, he dismissed the in-form Kane Williamson, giving India a firm grip over the contest.

Kuldeep was unlucky not to pick up any more wickets, and his superb spell of bowling went a long way in the Men in Blue securing the title.

