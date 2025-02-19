2025 Champions Trophy: From winner to Player of the Tournament, SK experts make their predictions for ICC event

The 2025 Champions Trophy is all set to get underway on Wednesday, February 19, with a clash between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi. Hosting the Champions Trophy is a proud moment for Pakistan as an ICC event is being played in the country after 29 long years.

Pakistan and New Zealand have been placed in Group A for the Champions Trophy along with T20 world champions India and the unpredictable Bangladesh. If we look at Group B, ODI world champions Australia have been pitted against familiar rivals South Africa, England and the ever-improving Afghanistan.

A total of 15 matches will be played as part of the 2025 Champions Trophy, with the semifinals scheduled for March 4 and March 5, while the final will be held on March 9. As the mega tournament kicks off, here are some interesting predictions from Sportskeeda experts for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The ODI format is where some of India’s biggest stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill truly thrive. India seem to have one of the most well-rounded teams, though they may have left themselves a little thin in the fast bowling department.

Without the presence of Starc, Cummins, and Hazlewood, Australia could struggle, and India’s biggest challenge might come from their Trans-Tasman rivals, New Zealand.

The Black Caps have shown impressive form in the subcontinent recently, with their batters equally adept against both pace and spin. South Africa are another team to keep an eye on, as they possess a strong, well-balanced squad.

Coming to the standout performers, Shubman Gill has looked especially good in ODIs and is poised to make a significant impact. Santner's subtle variations could prove to be decisive in the subcontinent as well.

Winner: India

Semi-finalists: India, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia

Highest run-scorer: Shubman Gill

Highest wicket-taker: Mitchell Santner

Player of the Tournament: Shubman Gill

Unexpected star: Axar Patel (set to play a huge role with his increased all-round responsibilities)

It’s the Champions Trophy sans the champions. You go through the teams, and their weaknesses seem to outweigh the strengths. While India are without Jasprit Bumrah, Australia’s entire frontline pace-bowling arsenal is missing.

While Marcus Stoinis’ shock retirement left a gaping hole, Bangladesh will miss the services of one of their greatest ever cricketers, Shakib Al Hasan. Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Anrich Nortje (South Africa), Jacob Bethell (England), Allah Ghazanfar (Afghanistan) - the list goes on.

However, amid the sorry state of affairs, India’s depth shines through. Rohit Sharma’s boys look the most rounded among the eight squads. While there are bold question marks over the bowling department, their batting pedigree and plethora of all-rounders are expected to pack a punch.

Winner: India

Semifinalists: India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa

Highest run-scorer: Virat Kohli

Highest wicket-taker: Kuldeep Yadav

Player of the Tournament: Virat Kohli

Unexpected star: Aaron Hardie

Another ICC tournament. Boy they sure come thick and fast, don't they?

The Champions Trophy's relevance in today's era can be questioned but it remains as much a marquee tournament as it is volatile. As MS Dhoni says in the popular commercial doing the rounds, one defeat can send you packing and teams will do well to not slip up.

Australia, the reigning world champions, are a different entity in big multi-nation tournaments. But without their first-choice attack, they could find the going more challenging this time around.

India have an extremely well-rounded side and were outright favorites had Jasprit Bumrah been available. It's his absence that makes it a level-playing field but considering they play all their matches in Dubai and acclimatizing is far easier than having to shift venues, they might still start as favorites.

The one team to be wary of is New Zealand who boast of an outstanding balance on paper. Dare I say they're the second-best team with an assortment of in-form batters who know how to pace a one-day innings - an art which one fears is on the wane - plus a highly-efficient bowling attack. But there's Pakistan too, playing at home and as unpredictable as ever. What's an ICC tournament without that anyway!

I'm still going to say India pip the rest and nudge ahead as favorites. With a well-rounded squad and spin potentially taking effect should they make the final in Dubai, they could go all the way and bag a second ICC title in less than 12 months.

Winner: India

Semifinalists: India, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa

Highest run-getter: Shubman Gill

Highest wicket-taker: Adam Zampa

Player of the Tournament: Shubman Gill

Unexpected Star: Salman Agha

T20 world champions India will be among the favorites to win the 2025 Champions Trophy. They recently thumped a strong England 3-0 at home. There were plenty of positives for the Men in Blue from the series. Shubman Gill was exceptional, while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli got some much-needed runs. India won the series without Jasprit Bumrah, but he will be missed for sure in the ICC event.

As always, New Zealand are among the title contenders. The Kiwis were dominant in the tri-series in Pakistan played ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. They will take plenty of confidence from the triumph and will be pleased by the performances both in batting and bowling. Despite losing a couple of players due to injuries, New Zealand look a pretty solid side.

Australia have been weakened by the absence of big names like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Hazlewood. Barring leg-spinner Adam, there is a lot of inexperience in Australia's bowling. Hence, they might not progress behind the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Like in every ICC event, South Africa are again looking a solid side on paper. They have a number of match-winners in the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, and Keshav Maharaj. With the Proteas, though, it will again be about whether they can hold their nerves in the big moments.

Winner: New Zealand

Semi-finalists: India, New Zealand, South Africa, Australia

Highest run-scorer: Virat Kohli

Highest wicket-taker: Kuldeep Yadav

Player of the Tournament: Kane Williamson

Unexpected Star: Corbin Bosch

