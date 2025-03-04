2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs Australia match ft. Varun Chakravarthy

The first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be contested between India and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, March 4. Both teams are unbeaten coming into this semifinal fixture.

India topped Group A with three wins from as many games in the ongoing Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Australia won their opening game against England but their other two games were washed out due to rain.

As a result, Australia finished second in Group B but qualified for the semifinals. India have played all their group matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy in Dubai while Australia, who have played all their games in Pakistan, will be playing in Dubai for the first time in this tournament.

The winner of this clash will become the first team to qualify for the final of the marquee ICC event. The stakes are high and it is expected to be a thrilling clash between two top teams. That said, let us take a look at the three bowlers to pick up the most wickets in this all-important fixture in Dubai.

Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

As the game is being played in Dubai, with the surface expected to get drier and slower, spinners are certain to dominate this contest. Ravindra Jadeja will have an important role to play with the ball.

So far in the 2025 Champions Trophy, he has not quite been among the wickets, picking up only 2 from three games. However, he has been effective in squeezing the batters, maintaining an economy rate of 4.70.

Jadeja will be crucial against the right-handers, particularly against the likes of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. India will want him to click with the ball in an important game.

#2 Adam Zampa

An experienced spinner in the side, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa will have the responsibility to deliver in conditions favourable to him as a bowler. He has been successful in the 2025 Champions Trophy so far, bagging four wickets from two games.

In their previous clash against Afghanistan, Zampa returned with figures of 2/48 from eight overs. Moreover, he has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in ODIs since 2017, which will be an exciting contest once again.

Zampa has played 23 ODIs against India and has 35 wickets at an average of 33.51 and an economy rate of 5.61. Given the magnitude of the game, he will undoubtedly be a key player for Australia.

#1 Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy has been in sensational form since his return to the Indian team. He bowled brilliantly in their previous home series and carried the form into the Champions Trophy as well.

Making his debut in the marquee ICC event in their last match against New Zealand, he delivered right away, picking up a fifer and returning with figures of 5/42 from ten overs. These are the best figures for an Indian bowler on a Champions Trophy debut as well.

As the Kiwi batters found it hard to pick Varun, he will be expected to weave his magic against Australia, who have not played against him in either of the white-ball formats in international cricket yet.

