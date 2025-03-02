2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs New Zealand match ft. Mitchell Santner

India and New Zealand meet in the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the final match in Group A before the tournaments heads into the business end.

Notably, both India and New Zealand have already made it through to the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament coming into this clash.

India began their campaign with a win over Bangladesh and followed it up with a dominating victory against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, New Zealand's campaign began with a win over hosts Pakistan in Karachi. They then beat Bangladesh to move to the top of the Group A points table in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

While this game does not hold significance as far as qualification is concerned, both teams will want to finish at the top of the table and head into the semifinals with momentum on their side.

That said, the players will also be keen to perform and here are three bowlers who are expected to pick up the most wickets in this game.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Mitchell Santner

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was amongst the wickets against Pakistan, picking up three of them in his ten overs. While Santner did not pick up a wicket against Bangladesh, he bowled well, giving away only 44 runs from ten overs with a maiden as well.

Moreover, India's batting line-up has plenty of right-handers, which will be an interesting match-up against Santner. The pitch in Dubai will also assist spinners.

Notably, Santner went past the defenses of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Test series against India last year.

#2 William O'Rourke

The right-arm pacer William O'Rourke has been impressive for New Zealand in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He picked up three wickets from nine overs against Pakistan, giving away just 47 runs.

The pacer carried his form in the game against Bangladesh as well. He returned with figures of 2/48 from ten overs, putting up a solid performance with the ball.

William O'Rourke has proven himself as a wicket-taking bowler. In 11 ODIs, he has picked up 19 wickets at an average of 26.78 and economy rate of 5.67. He is yet to play an ODI against India but has played three Tests against the country and has seven wickets.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav did not begin the 2025 Champions Trophy with a wicket in the game against Bangladesh. However, he kept things tight, giving away just 43 runs from ten overs.

In the game against Pakistan, he was at his best, picking up three wickets and giving away only 40 runs from nine overs. Kuldeep has had a successful record against New Zealand in the format.

He has picked up 20 wickets from 11 ODIs against the Kiwis at an average of 26.80 and an economy rate of 5.73. Having played two games at the same venue already will be an added advantage for Kuldeep.

