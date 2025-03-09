2025 Champions Trophy: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs New Zealand match ft. Mitchell Santner

India and New Zealand will clash in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Both teams previously met in the final of the tournament in the 2000 edition with New Zealand winning the same.

This time around, India are unbeaten coming into the final, having won all their games so far. They ended at the top of Group A with three wins from as many games and then beat Australia in the semifinal.

As for New Zealand, they have lost only one game in the competition till this point, when they were beaten by India. The Kiwis defeated South Africa in the semifinal to set up the summit clash against the Men in Blue.

In a high-pressure final, bowlers from both sides will have important roles to carry out. Both teams have in-form and solid batters in their line-up, which will make it crucial for bowlers to be on their toes and perform well.

That said, let us take a look at three such bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s India vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match

#3 Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Varun Chakaravarthy has been in brilliant form in the recent past and has performed well in the Champions Trophy as well. He played his first game of the tournament against New Zealand last week.

Varun impressed and returned with match-winning figures of 5/42 from his ten overs. He has picked up seven wickets from just two games so far at an average of 13.00 and an economy rate of 4.55.

He will be expected to repeat his heroics from the last time these two sides met and give the Kiwi batters a tough time once again. Varun will also relish bowling in Dubai given the conditions that assist spinners.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Net Sessions - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja played a key role in the semifinal for India against Australia, picking up two wickets and giving away just 40 runs from his eight overs. Overall, he has picked up four wickets so far but has bowled with an economy of 4.78.

Given the conditions in Dubai, Jadeja will once again have a key role to play against a strong batting unit such as that of New Zealand.

He will not only have to contain the batters in the middle overs and put the brakes but also pick up those crucial wickets and break partnerships like he is known to do.

#1 Mitchell Santner

South Africa v New Zealand: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner has led from the front with the ball in the ongoing Champions Trophy. In the semifinal against South Africa, he picked up the key wickets of Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, and Heinrich Klaasen, returning with figures of 3/43 from his ten overs.

Overall, he has bagged seven wickets from four matches at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 4.85. Santner will hold the key to New Zealand's chances and will be expected to carry on his fine form with the ball.

Playing in Dubai, he will benefit from the conditions and will be eager to make the most of that as well.

